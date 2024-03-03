Jonathan Quick contract extension: Rangers goaltender to sign 1-year deal

The New York Rangers made a significant move to strengthen their goaltending position, announcing a one-year contract extension for veteran netminder Jonathan Quick. The extension is worth $1.275 million and will be valid for the 2024-25 NHL season. The contract includes a 20-team no-trade clause.

He joined the Rangers last summer on an $825,000 contract following his role in the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup journey. This season, he has excelled as Igor Shesterkin's backup goalie.

In 21 games, Jonathan Quick has compiled an impressive 13-5-2 record. His noteworthy statistics include a 2.45 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage, ranking him among the top goaltenders in the league. Among those who have played 20 or more games, Quick stands tied for sixth in both goals-against average and save percentage.

The seasoned goaltender's recent performances have been particularly commendable, with four wins in his past five starts. Importantly, he has limited opponents to two or fewer goals in three of those victories.

With 13 wins in 20 games, Jonathan Quick joined an elite group of Rangers goaltenders, tying the likes of Lorne Chabot, Igor Shesterkin and Dave Kerr for the most wins through 20 career games with the franchise.

His initial impact with the team was remarkable, boasting a 9-0-1 record, a .926 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average. This achievement marked Jonathan Quick as the first goaltender in the Rangers' history to earn at least one point in each of his first 10 decisions.

Rangers lost 4-3 in shootout amid Jonathan Quick's absence

On Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs triumphed over the New York Rangers with a 4-3 shootout victory, secured by Max Domi's deciding goal in the fourth round. Domi expressed confidence under pressure:

"Tie game going into the third, tie game going into overtime against a really good team. You’ve gotta have the confidence when the pressure’s on."

The game showcased a spirited matchup, including a memorable fight between Toronto's Ryan Reaves and the Rangers' rookie Matt Rempe, a 6-foot-7 presence known for his physical play. Domi, celebrating his 29th birthday, acknowledged the toughness of such encounters:

"Hardest job in the game. There’s absolutely nothing even close... A lot of respect for both those guys."

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe expressed concern over a hit on Ilya Lyubushkin, who suffered a head injury:

"Comes a long way, leaves his feet and hits him in the head."

The game saw notable performances, including goals in regulation from John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander for Toronto, and a two-goal effort from the Rangers' Vincent Trocheck.

The victory extended Toronto's impressive run, winning nine of their past 10 games, while the Rangers suffered only their second loss in 13 games.