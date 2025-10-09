  • home icon
  • Jonathan Toews injury: Will Winnipeg native make his Jets debut tonight against Dallas Stars? 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 09, 2025 18:52 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Jonathan Toews set to make hometown return with Winnipeg Jets tonight (image credit: IMAGN)

Jonathan Toews will return to the NHL on Thursday as the Winnipeg Jets face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 p.m. ET. The veteran center will play in front of his hometown fans for the first time in the regular season since joining the Jets. It will be his first game in the league in 910 days.

Toews is signed to a one year $2 million deal for 2025-26, with his contract ending near the end of the season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Speaking before the game, Toews said he knows it is a special night but wants to focus on playing.

“I’m at the point where I want to stop talking about it," Toews said, via The Athletic's Murat Ates. "I just want to go play hockey.”
With his parents in the stands and fans eager to see him back, Thursday is an important moment for the Winnipeg native.

Toews was away from hockey for two seasons as he focused on his health. He last played in April 2023. Towes' Winnipeg debut was delayed after he got injured in a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild. Jets coach Scott Arniel previously tagged him as “day to day,” but it has been confirmed that Toews will play.

Winnipeg will rely on its goaltenders, Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie, who played well last season. However, the main focus will be on Toews as he takes the ice with the team for the first time.

Jonathan Toews shares healing journey

Jonathan Toews shared updates on his health last November after being away from the NHL. He spent five weeks in India focusing on detox and holistic healing. Toews said it was part of a long process to manage immune and inflammatory issues that affected his career.

“The wisdom of Ayurveda has taught me better diet choices and deepened my intuitive relationship with myself and the world around me,” Toews wrote on Instagram.
When Toews signed a one-year deal with Winnipeg, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff highlighted what he'll bring to the team.

“It will be a unique opportunity for Jonathan to play for his hometown team," Cheveldayoff said on June 20, via NHL.com. "His talent, drive, and experience will be a great complement to our club.”

Toews has had a long and successful NHL career after he was drafted at No. 3 by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2006. He was named team captain in 2008, becoming one of the youngest in NHL history. He helped Chicago win three Stanley Cups and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010.

