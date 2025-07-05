Jonathan Toews has made it clear where he wants to make his NHL comeback after missing the last two seasons. Despite interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs and other teams, Toews decided to sign a one-year deal with his hometown Winnipeg Jets on June 20.

Toews has been dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. He has not played since the 2022-23. He spent the first 15 seasons of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. Overall, he has 372 goals and 883 points in 1,067 NHL games.

Toews opened up about the personal nature of his decision to return to Winnipeg.

"It wasn't something where you write down the pros and cons on a piece of paper. To me it wasn't rational at all. It was more of an intuitive thing where it just felt right," Toews said via NHL.com.

"You can go over the million reasons why, but I didn't have to call my mom or dad or my brother, anyone really.I just knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do, so it felt good every step of the way. I'm really excited to be a part of it," he added.

Toews signed a one-year deal with a $2 million base salary, an additional $5 million available in bonuses tied to games played and the team making the playoffs.

After being away from the game for two seasons, Toews is excited to be back on track in his NHL career.

Jonathan Toews "happy" to play hockey again

Jonathan Toews has expressed his elation at the opportunity to play hockey once again. After a challenging period, he is embracing the chance to don the jersey and reignite his childhood passion for the sport:

“I’m just happy to get the chance to play hockey again and just have that energy and that enthusiasm. Knowing that regardless,we all retire at some point."

Toews shared that he's thankful for the chance to wear the jersey, to be with a team again and take in all the ups and downs that come with being an NHL player. He added that reconnecting with the passion he had as a kid is something that matters deeply. Especially knowing that time in the league is limited for everyone.

