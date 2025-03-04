"Jones is a cancer to the Blackhawks, glad he is gone": Chicago fans react to Seth Jones' scathing comments about former team after trade to Panthers

Chicago Blackhawks fans are reacting strongly to Seth Jones's comments after he was traded to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Defenseman Jones has been traded in exchange for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in 2026. Florida also got a 4th-round pick in the 2026 draft.

In an interview on the FHN YouTube Channel, Jones said,

"It was a tough 4 years in Chicago. Not what I envisioned when I signed there... I was just putting so much on myself, trying to do it all. That wasn't the right thing, but it was hard mentally day-to-day. I'm happy I can come here...trust all the players around me and just win."

His comments have struck a nerve with fans, with one fan tweeting:

"Jones is a cancer to the Blackhawks, glad he is gone."

Another fan wrote,

"I hope the Panthers regret this trade for the next 5 years. F**k that guy."

Here are some fan reactions:

"Trying to do it all? -100 in +/- and -106 in TO to TA. Seemed like he did is all for the Hawks opponents. Glad he is finally gone." one fan wrote.

"He was not part of the solution, moving on was the right thing to do. Best of luck to him but i do believe that down the line the Hawks will be better without him." another fan wrote.

"By trying to do it all, did he mean all the f**k ups to keep anyone from being sent down or out? Real team guy right there." a user commented.

"This deserves an epic Pat Foley rant! GFY Seth" another user wrote.

Jones is currently in the third year of his eight-year, $76 million contract, which he signed with the Blackhawks. Chicago will retain 26 percent of his salary.

Blackhawks' forward Lukas Reichel reacts to Seth Jones trade

Lukas Reichel was disappointed by Seth Jones's trade to the Panthers. The defenseman had been an invaluable mentor for Reichel since he joined the Blackhawks.

"It's tough because since I've been here, he was always helping out, a good leader for me and whatever I had, I could tell him and ask him questions," Reichel said. "So, it's definitely hard but he's going to a good team and I think that's what he wants and I hope he does well there."

Jones had 20 assists and 27 points in 42 games with Chicago this season before being sent to Florida.

