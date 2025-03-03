Jordan Binnington makes his feelings known on possibly dropping gloves against $59,500,000 goalie during USA vs Canada 4 Nations fight

Team Canada goalie Jordan Binnington opened up about whether he considered dropping gloves during the USA vs Canada round-robin matchup in the 4 Nations Face Off. The Feb. 15 game showcased the intense rivalry between the two nations, with three fights in the first 10 seconds.

The official X account of the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast posted a clip of Binnington’s appearance on "NHL on TNT." One of the panelists asked him if he considered dropping gloves to confront his Team USA counterpart Connor Hellebuyck, who signed a seven-year $59.5 million deal in October 2023 (per Spotrac).

"Not once in that game,” Binnington said on Sunday (0:20). “You know, I knew they were going to come hard, and I think, try and get on the crease hard. And I just had my mindset that I was going to focus on playing my game and finding a way to give a team a chance to win. But what a game. The noise in there was so loud…what an atmosphere."

Binnington and Canada lost 3-1 to the USA. However, they got their revenge in the final on Feb. 20, when star forward Connor McDavid scored the championship-winning goal past Hellebuyck to seal a 3-2 win.

The netminder was one of the major reasons behind Canada securing its fourth straight best-on-best trophy. After delivering solid performances from the crease throughout the tournament, he made eight saves in the third period of the final and four crucial ones in overtime to deny the USA the winning goal.

Dallas Stars end Jordan Binnington and St. Louis Blues’ win streak

Jordan Binnington, who plays for the St. Louis Blues in the NHL, has carried on from the highs of the 4 Nations triumph. He made 25 saves during Sunday’s 4-1 win against the LA Kings, marking the Blues’ fourth consecutive victory. However, their season-high streak was ended by the Dallas Stars, who defeated them 6-3 win on Monday.

“We didn’t execute, we weren’t as aggressive as we have been, and you give a good power play like that time and space, they’re going to make tic-tac-toe plays, and they did that to us,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said after the game, via NHL.com. “Our 5-on-5 game was pretty good, our special teams game we didn’t match.”

Stars center Wyatt Johnston scored three power-play goals for his second hat trick of the season and third overall in the NHL. He is the ninth active player to score three or more hat tricks before turning 22.

