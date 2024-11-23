Jordan Eberle Injury: Seattle Kraken captain ruled out for several months after surgery

The Seattle Kraken have been without captain Jordan Eberle since November 14 when he was injured against the Chicago Blackhawks, and now they're going to have to get used to life without him for the foreseeable future.

It was announced on Friday by the Kraken that Eberle underwent successful surgery on his pelvis and is expected to miss at least the next three months in rehabilitation.

The Kraken informed their fans about Eberle's status on their official X account:

"Earlier today, Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle underwent successful surgery on his pelvis," the update read. "His expected recovery time is at least three months."

The injury took place in the second period at Climate Pledge Arena when Eberle and Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy were skating into the corner to chase a looks puck. The pair got tangled up, resulting in Eberle slamming against the boards.

He was in pain and remained down on the ice before being assisted to the bench and locker room by team medical personnel.

The Kraken captain has played 16 games this season, scoring six goals and five assists. He got off to a scorching start to the year by scoring six goals in his first eight games, but only managed three points in the nine games since then.

Eberle has played in 1,035 career games and has 305 goals with 408 assists.

The Kraken named Jordan Eberle the second captain in franchise history before this season

One of the original members of the Kraken after being selected from the New York Islanders in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, Eberle was named the second captain in team history.

He succeeded Mark Giordano, who held the role for less than a full season before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline.

“I was obviously pretty honored,” Eberle said of being given the captaincy. “To be a captain in this league is pretty special.”

“I have nothing but good things to say about Seattle, the city and the fans,” Eberle said. “I’ve mentioned that on many occasions. It’s the reason why I signed here. My family loves it. From day one, obviously, with things not going very well in our expansion season, they were behind us.”

He was re-signed by the Kraken in March to a two-year, $9.5 million deal, an AAV of $4.75 million.

