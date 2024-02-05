Joseph Woll injury update: Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe provides latest on goalie's awaited return  

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe gave an update on injured goalie Joseph Woll. Woll suffered a high ankle sprain on Dec. 7 against the Ottawa Senators and was considered to be week-to-week.

With it being nearly two months since the injury, many fans were wondering when Woll could return. However, ahead of Toronto's game on Monday night, Keefe gave an update on his goalie, and it was not a good one.

With Woll still out for several weeks, it's unclear whether he'll be able to return before the season concludes. However, the goaltender was on the ice during the All-Star break, so there was hope he might return soon.

In place of Woll, Toronto has turned to Martin Jones, whom they signed to a one-year deal this off-season. Jones is 9-6-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 SV% with the Maple Leafs.

“I think he’s handling (the workload) great,” Keefe said about Jones, via Toronto Sun. “And going into the game (Tuesday), he has played one game in the last five days. From that aspect, I think he’s feeling good and rested and obviously confident. Easy decision to keep him going.”

Jones has become Toronto's starting goalie, and with Ilya Samsonov playing better, the injury to Woll isn't as big as originally thought it would be.

Joseph Woll's season

Before the injury, Joseph Woll was the starting goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Woll was 8-5-1 with a 2.80 GAA and .916 SV% this season before the injury.

When the injury occurred, it was frustrating news for Sheldon Keefe who knew how well Woll was playing in his first chance to be a starter.

“It’s unfortunate, right?” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said at the time of the injury, via NHL.com. “He’s been playing so well. He was building such great momentum here on his season and his career. It’s a setback here now.”

The Maple Leafs are set to return from the All-Star break on Monday night as Toronto hosts the New York Islanders. On Monday, Samsonov will be getting the start as the Russian looks to continue his season turnaround.

The Maple Leafs are currently holding onto the top Wild Card spot but are one point behind Tampa Bay with three games in hand.