Joseph Woll to sign massive $10.5-$12 million contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on an extension for Joseph Woll. Reports suggest that he is nearing a contract that will pay him up to $4 million for the next three years, totaling a $12 million value at most. It is a significant pay increase compared to his current deal, which has one year left and pays him about $766,000 per season. The expected range is $3.5 to $4 million AAV.

In 36 NHL regular season games, Woll posted a 22-13-1 record and .915 save percentage, cementing himself as one of the brightest young goalkeepers in the league. The Maple Leafs apparently prefer to lock him down now instead of allowing him to play his contract year and potentially enter free agency.

Woll came on in relief of Ilya Samsonov in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins. He played well enough to keep that job after helping the Leafs win Games 5 and 6 before forcing a seventh game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are extending Joseph Woll (image credit: IMAGN)

The injury concerns that have plagued Woll for much of his career showed up again at that point, as he wasn't able to play Game 7 and Samsonov was reinserted into the net.

However, based on the upcoming extension, it doesn't appear that the Toronto Maple Leafs are all that concerned with the injuries. They're ready to commit to Woll and make him their GK of the future.

Toronto Maple Leafs learning from mistake with Joseph Woll extension

As Zach Hyman prepares to play a crucial Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final for the Edmonton Oilers, the Toronto Maple Leafs are extending one of their young stars. It's what they didn't do with Hyman last year, and it's a move that one insider believes they regret.

Chris Johnston said on X:

“Looking back, I’m not sure the Leafs have ever made a bigger mistake than letting Zach Hyman walk away. That’s an all-timer the organization never recovers from."

In order to avoid that situation down the road, they're opting to lock down Joseph Woll sooner rather than later.