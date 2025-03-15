Josh Norris injury update: Buffalo Sabres’ latest acquisition out of lineup against Golden Knights

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris missed Saturday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights because of an undisclosed injury. The Sabres' trade deadline acquisition appeared to have suffered the injury during Wednesday night's 7-3 loss in Detroit.

Ad

It was said that Norris was being evaluated after the game, putting his status for Saturday in question.

Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski shared the update on X (formerly Twitter).

"Josh Norris and JJ Peterka are not in the Sabres' lineup," Lysowski wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Buffalo will also be without budding star forward JJ Peterka for the second consecutive game due to a lower-body injury. This has left Buffalo shorthanded for Saturday's fixture against the top team in the Pacific division.

Norris had a solid start to his Sabres' tenure, recording two points (one goal, one assist) in his first three games. The former Senators' season totals are now up to 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games played.

Ad

He was starting to build chemistry on the top line with star forward Tage Thompson, so the Sabres hope his absence won't be long-term.

Josh Norris has struggled to stay healthy in his NHL career

Injuries have plagued Josh Norris many times in his career.

During his first five NHL seasons, Norris only played more than 60 games in a single season. He has primarily dealt with upper-body ailments, particularly shoulder problems. The 25-year-old has undergone surgery on his left shoulder three times in the last four years. It is unclear whether this injury is related, as the team has listed it as an undisclosed injury.

Ad

This injury history is one of the main factors in the Senator's decision to move on from Norris. Center Dylan Cozens, who was part of the return to Ottawa, has thrived producing four points (two goals, two assists) in his first four games as a Sen. The two young centermen will forever be compared after being swapped in a blockbuster deal at the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Norris' next opportunity to return to the lineup will come when Buffalo face the Bruins. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama