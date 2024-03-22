Joshua Roy injury: What happened to Montreal Canadiens forward?

Montreal Canadiens forward Joshua Roy suffered an upper-body injury in the game against the Edmonton Oilers, resulting in him being out for four to six weeks.

The injury took place in the defensive zone, where he collided with an Oilers forward and then blocked a shot from defenseman Evan Bouchard going toward the net.

Expand Tweet

The injury occurred in the third period of the overtime loss against the Oilers. The team suffered a serious setback from his upper-body injury. Most importantly, he was labeled as a depth player who could play both ways on ice and produce for his team, with high praise from the coaching staff.

Roy was playing in the AHL before being called up to the Canadiens lineup, where he fit in perfectly with head coach Martin St. Louis's coaching style and became a top-six threat as a forward.

In 23 games played this season, he has four goals and five assists, tallying nine points and resulting in a minus-2 rating. His gameplay has elevated his team's needs and given them a new perspective on the lineup.

Joshua Roy is a 2021 draft pick who was taken 22nd in the fifth round and 150th overall. He had been playing in the minors for the last three years until being promoted to the majors last month.

Roy recorded 32 points in 40 games with the Laval Rockets, the AHL affiliate team for the Montreal Canadiens, and was a force to be reckoned with because of his gameplay style in general.

Joshua Roy scores late in the game to send it to overtime against Predators, Canadiens won in overtime.

In the game against the Nashville Predators on Mar. 5, Montreal Canadiens forward Joshua Roy stole the puck in the neutral zone of the Predators and scored a rocket shot on the net against goaltender Juuse Saros.

His goal triggered the game into overtime, where the Montreal Canadiens won 4-3.

Roy is expected to be part of the lineup next year at the beginning of the season.