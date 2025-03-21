JT Brown's wife Lexi gets extremely emotional after her book Shoot Your Shot becomes a USA Today best seller

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward JT Brown's wife Lexi LaFleur Brown was overcome with emotion after her book 'Shoot Your Shot' became a USA Today bestseller.

Lexi posted a reaction video on Instagram, showing the moment when she found out the exciting news about her steamy hockey rom-com debut novel.

In the video, Lexi is seen bursting into tears of joy on reading an email from her publisher. Unable to contain her excitement, Lexi explained in the caption that she had abandoned her workout to check the notification on her phone. She wrote:

"When I saw an email notification flash across my screen from my publisher with the subject line, SHOOT YOUR SHOT IS A USA TODAY BESTSELLER, I ran to my office.

"I abandoned my workout to see for myself. Endorphins were at an all-time high. Thank you readers. I’ll never forget this moment."

'Shoot Your Shot' tells the story of hockey player Jaylen "JJ" Jones, who thinks his career is over until a one-night stand seems to bring him good luck. Desperate and superstitious, JJ convinces aspiring tattoo artist Lucy Ross to keep texting him before games, sparking an undeniable chemistry between them.

Lexi married former Lightning forward JT Brown on Feb. 6, 2015 and the couple have two children together. Her hilarious hockey romance debut has clearly resonated with readers, landing on the coveted USA Today bestseller list.

JT Brown's wife Lexi Brown talks about her book "Shoot Your Shot"

In an interview with King5evening, Lexi Brown discussed how she felt compelled to write an accurate portrayal of hockey life.

"I grew up playing hockey. I am a lifelong hockey fan and then of course I know a thing or two about falling in love with a professional hockey player (JT Brown)," Lexi said.

Though hockey romance is a popular niche genre, Lexi was surprised that the books weren't as inaccurate as she expected.

"I thought people were gonna be calling goals touchdowns. It wasn't quite that bad." Still, Lexi aimed to bring authenticity to the genre. "I've got to give some accuracy here," she said.

With "Shoot Your Shot," Lexi delivers a fun and steamy read for hockey romance fans. She captures the exhilaration of the sport along with the steamier side of hockey life.

