JT Brown's wife Lexi drops blunt three-word reaction to Donald Trump's comments on Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin

Lexi LaFleur Brown, wife of former NHL player JT Brown, reacted strongly to Donald Trump’s recent hockey comments on Alex Ovechkin. Trump spoke about the Russian forward and Wayne Gretzky while meeting the Canadian Prime Minister.

On Tuesday, the POTUS talked about Gretzky but ventured off the topic for a while to praise Ovechkin.

"I just want to be friends with Canada. Regardless of anything, we’re going to be friends with Canada. Canada is a very special place to me." Trump said.

"...I love Canada," Trump said. "I have a lot of respect for the Canadians. Wayne Gretzky, the Great One... You happen to have a very, very good hockey player right here on the Capitals; he is a big, tough cookie too, just broke the record, and he’s a great guy. You know, we had the team here. I got to know a lot of the players. But, no, Canada is a very special place."

The issue is that Alex Ovechkin is Russian, not Canadian. Wayne Gretzky, born in Brantford, Ontario, is Canadian, while Ovechkin - "The Great 8" - is a Moscow native playing for the Washington Capitals. Many fans believe it was a mistake, and some quickly responded online.

Lexi Brown posted her reaction on X (formerly Twitter).

“Typical puck bunny 🙄.”

The phrase “puck bunny” is often used to describe someone who follows hockey for the players, not the sport. She mocked Trump for not knowing the basic facts about hockey in her comment.

On the other hand, Alex Ovechkin - with 44 goals in 65 games this season - is preparing for Game 1 of the second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. "The Great 8" - who surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record in early April - hopes to lead the Washington Capitals to another Stanley Cup.

Alex Ovechkin talked about passing Wayne Gretzky

Speaking to reporters after breaking Wayne Gretzky's record in April, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said he was excited. Ovechkin said breaking the goal record felt unreal and talked about the time it took to understand it fully.

"This is something crazy," Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. "I'm probably going to need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1. But I can say I'm very proud. I'm really proud for myself. I'm really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches."

Alex Ovechkin was joined by his wife, children and mother to celebrate the milestone with him after the game. He also said that people back in Russia were jubilant for his record-breaking NHL feat.

