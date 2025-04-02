JT Compher makes feelings known after Detroit Red Wings' "brutal" 2-1 OT loss to St. Louis Blues

Detroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher shared his thoughts after falling to the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Blues notched up their 10th consecutive victory, climbing to the top of the Western Conference wild card standings with 89 points.

The game remained goalless until early in the third period when J.T. Compher scored for Detroit at 5:13. The lead, though, stood until Jordan Kyrou scored with 29 seconds remaining in the regulation period.

Cam Fowler eventually emerged the winner for the Blues, scoring their winner at 3:27 into overtime. After the loss, Compher described it as a tough blow for the Detroit Red Wings, battling for a wild card position in the Eastern Conference.

"Brutal," Compher said. We played a really good road game for a long time. Talbs played out of his mind, gave us a chance to win, and, you know, they were able to squeeze one in late and steal that second point from us," Compher said.

Reflecting on the Blues' winner, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said:

“They made a good play,” McLellan said. “It’s a deflection that was nowhere near the net and you can’t cover everything. So sometimes you have to tip your hat to the other team. It’s not always about the mistakes we make. They made some real good plays as well.”

The Red Wings secured a point in their overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues. However, following the Montreal Canadiens' 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers, the Red Wings trail by four points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with eight games remaining in the season.

Cam Talbot shines in net for the Detroit Red Wings despite the loss

Despite the loss, Cam Talbot delivered a solid performance between the pipes, finishing with 35 saves.

Defenseman Morttis Seider voiced his frustration that the team couldn't secure a win for their goalie, acknowledging his exceptional performance.

"That’s even more frustrating if you can’t get it done for him. And yeah, he’s playing unreal and at least giving ourselves a chance every night to stay in the fight," he said.

The Detroit Red Wings return home after a two-day break against the Carolina Hurricanes. The puck at Little Caesars Arena drops at 7 p.m. ET.

