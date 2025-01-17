"JT has gone from a warrior to quitter": NHL fans react as J.T. Miller seemingly ignores HC Rich Tocchet after bench conversation

NHL fans on the internet reacted after Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller appeared to disregard head coach Rick Tocchet following a bench conversation during Thursday's 5-1 overtime loss against the LA Kings.

Miller had one of his worst performances of the season, with a series of misplays and turnovers that contributed to the Canucks conceding three goals, including two by Alex Turcotte in the first period.

After that, Tocchet was seen staring down J.T. Miller as he skated back to the bench. Tocchet delivered a message to Miller, who then stood up and moved to the far end of the Canucks' bench.

Here's what fans on X (formerly Twitter) said about the nervy moment. One tweeted:

"JT has gone from a warrior to a quitter."

Another chimed in:

"Quinn Hughes is a generational talent on the blueline. You don't want to waste any season in his prime. They need to move on from Miller - the sooner the better."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"What happened when Miller was out for a month has changed this team and unfortunately it has to lead to a trade," a second fan posted.

"This team actually was fine and Miller a point per game player before he stepped away for that leave. What really happened? Everything has been downhill since," another chimed in.

"I feel sorry for Hughes trying to lead a team full of lazy undisciplined babies.," one X user posted.

"Get rid of tocchett he is not helping the team," another fan expressed.

Rick Tocchet shared thoughts after disappointing loss to Kings

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet reflected on their team's performance following their loss to the LA Kings.

He expressed disappointment over several poor decisions made during the game, noting that he had expected a strong start based on the players' energy levels.

“Honestly, just a couple of bad reads,” coach Rick Tocchet said. “I thought we were going to start well. I thought some guys had skating legs. We just made some egregious, egregious plays. Pinching, wrong decisions at the wrong times, you can’t do that. Some guys are just making some really bad reads.”

This was the second consecutive game for the Vancouver Canucks in which they lost by four or more goals. They will look to bounce back when they take on rivals Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

