The Montreal Canadiens are celebrating a new chapter in their storied history as their young sensation, Juraj Slafkovsky, has etched his name in the record books. The official Twitter account of the Canadiens recently tweeted:

"HI2T0RY! Juraj Slafkovsky is the new record holder for most points by a teenager in a season in franchise history."

The historic moment occurred during the Canadiens' challenging matchup against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Facing one of the league's toughest opponents, the Avalanche, was no easy task, especially considering their formidable home record.

The game started with a bang as Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche swiftly netted a goal just 43 seconds into the match, showcasing the skill and prowess of Colorado's lineup. However, the Canadiens responded valiantly, led by their captain Nick Suzuki.

It was Suzuki who wasted no time tying the score with his 29th goal of the season. He set a new personal best with 67 points in total.

Equally impressive was Juraj Slafkovsky's contribution to Suzuki's goal. At just 19 years old, Slafkovsky showcased his talent by extending his point streak to eight games and reaching 40 points for the season. This achievement tied him with franchise legend Henri Richard for the most points in a season by a teenager in Canadiens history.

Insider Marc Durmont tweeted:

"Juraj Slafkovsky is now the lone record-holder when it comes to points scored by a teenager (single season) in Montreal Canadiens franchise history."

Juraj Slafkovsky and the Canadiens secure 2-1 win over Avalanche

Sam Montembeault saved 27 shots, securing a 2-1 victory for the Montreal Canadiens against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night, marking coach Martin St. Louis' return to the team. Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia contributed goals, breaking Colorado's nine-game win streak.

The Canadiens won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 15-17 and swept the season series from the Avalanche. St. Louis, who had been away due to his son's injury, brought renewed energy to the team upon his return.

Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, extending his point streak to 19 games and tying for the NHL lead in points with Nikita Kucherov. Justus Annunen, with a new contract extension, made 25 saves for the Avalanche.

Despite a late push, Colorado couldn't equalize, highlighting the need for improved consistency. Montreal faces the Philadelphia Flyers next, continuing their quest for success in the NHL.