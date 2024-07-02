Juraj Slafkovsky shares his opinion on signing massive $60,800,000 extension with Canadiens

Juraj Slafkovsky signed a big contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens. It's worth $60.8 million over eight years, starting in the 2025–26 season. The deal averages $7.6 million per year. The Habs believe in Slafkovsky, their top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

"I love Montreal and I feel we're on a good path and building something special and I just want to be part of it as long as I can," Slafkovsky said about his decision.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 20-year-old had a great season, scoring 50 points in 82 games. This included 20 goals and 30 assists. He led the team in blocked shots and was third in hits.

Last season, Slafkovsky became the first Canadiens player under 20 to reach 40 points. He scored his first NHL hat trick and has totaled 60 points in 121 NHL games.

Montreal Canadiens trades defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic

Habs traded defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic to the New Jersey Devils. The trade fetched Montreal a fourth-round pick in 2026.

Kovacevic, 26, came to Montreal in 2022 through waivers.

Last season, he played 62 games and scored 13 points. In his NHL career, spanning Montreal and Winnipeg, he played 143 games, earning 28 points and 83 penalty minutes.

Montreal Canadiens picks Ivan Demidov in 2024 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens chose Ivan Demidov as the fifth pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. Demidov had 23 goals and 60 points in 30 games for SKA St. Petersburg Jr. in the MHL.

In the playoffs, he scored 28 points and helped his team win the MHL Championship. Demidov, known for his versatility as a right winger or center, was named the MHL’s Most Valuable Player for two consecutive years.

He played for Russia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2021 and scored five points in five games and won gold. This is the seventh time the Canadiens have picked fifth overall.

NHL Central Scouting said (via NHL.com) that he's great at offense, skating, and being competitive:

“A two-way competitor with excellent offensive instincts and a winning attitude. A tremendous skater, excellent puck handler and passer with a great selection of shots. Not overly aggressive but does not shy away from tough situations.”

Earlier, Montreal’s GM Kent Hughes traded with the Los Angeles Kings, getting the 21st pick for their 26th, 57th, and 198th picks in this year’s draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback