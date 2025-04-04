Juraj Slafkovsky teases details of his verbal altercation with $90,000,000 Boston Bruins star during Original Six clash

Juraj Slafkovsky had an argument with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak during the Montreal Canadiens' 4-1 win on Thursday. In a viral clip from the game, both players could be seen holding each other's jerseys. A referee trying to stop them from fighting was caught in between.

Speaking to the media, Slafkovsky said that it was part of the game.

"Yeah, I mean, I feel like it’s part of the game," Slafkovsky said. "We had a little something going on in the first, and that just carried through the whole game. It’s part of it. I wouldn’t say it’s a big deal. Whatever happens on the ice stays on the ice, and I think it’s all good."

Juraj Slafkovsky has scored 17 goals and 31 assists for a total of 48 points this season. He and forward Cole Caufield, alongside Captain Nick Suzuki, have helped the Canadiens push for a playoff spot.

Slafkovsky is from Slovakia and Pastrnak is from Czechia and both countries share a border. Their languages are similar, so Slafkovksky mentioned they didn’t speak English during their exchange.

"Yeah, yeah—we didn’t speak English, that’s for sure." Slafkovsky said.

David Pastrnak has scored 37 goals and bagged 51 assists this season. The Bruins are last in the Eastern Conference with a 30-37-9 record. They are set to miss the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

Pastrnak is under an 8-year, $90,000,000 contract with the Bruins until 2030-31. Bruins' poor season has led to frustration, which may have contributed to his exchange with Slafkovsky.

Juraj Slafkovsky and the Canadiens started strong with a 2-0 lead

Christian Dvorak opened the scoring for Montreal, and Cole Caufield made it 2-0 on a 2-on-1 with Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky's assist. Brendan Gallagher extended the lead to 3-0 with a one-timer from the slot.

Gallagher talked about the Canadiens getting closer to securing a playoff spot.

"It’s been too long,” Gallagher said, via NHL.com. "Really, it makes you appreciate this building, this atmosphere and everything that comes with being a Montreal Canadien. So it’s special coming to the rink. It’s definitely given us a boost right now.

"The crowd’s unbelievable and I’m really happy that the guys are getting to experience it that maybe haven’t seen it before."

Elias Lindholm scored Boston’s only goal, tapping in a rebound. Suzuki sealed the 4-1 win with an empty-net goal with nearly two minutes remaining on the clock.

