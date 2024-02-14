"Just doesn't give a sh** in shootouts": Bruins fans blast David Pastrnak's SO attempt in loss to Lightning in Brad Marchand's 1,000th NHL game

David Pastrnak's shootout attempt didn't go the way Boston Bruins fans had hoped after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, with many fans criticizing the forward for his lack of effort.

The Lightning got off to a strong start and were up 2-0 until the second period. However, goals from Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk helped the Bruins recover from a two-goal deficit.

The game also marked the 1,000th NHL career game for captain Brad Marchand, who notched up two assists on the night to take his tally to 912 career points, the fifth most in Boston Bruins franchise history.

Following the goalless third period and overtime, the game moved into the shootout. Andrei Vasileviskiy stood solid between the pipes and denied Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak to get past him.

Brayden Point was the lone scorer in the shootout, whose goal clinched the win for the Bolts. Meanwhile, Pastrnak was the final Bruins player to take a shot in the shootout. The 27-year-old attempted a wrist shot, but Vasilevskiy blocked it.

Expand Tweet

Boston Bruins fans appeared to be uninspired by David Pastrnak's lack of effort as they tweeted their reactions on X, formerly Twitter. One tweeted:

"Pastrnak just doesn’t give a sh*t in shootouts"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With 75 points (33 goals and 42 assists), David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in scoring and is third in the league.

How did Tampa Bay Lightning beat David Pastrnak's Boston Bruins?

The Boston Bruins on Tuesday hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. The 3-2 defeat to the Bolts marked the second consecutive defeat for Boston.

Erik Cernak gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period after slotting the puck from the top of the right circle to beat Linus Ullmark in the net. This was the only goal scored in the first period.

At 1:01 of the second period, Nikita Kucherov extended the Lightning's lead to 2-0 after scoring a one-timer below the right circle in the powerplay. Just over a minute later, Charlie McAvoy cut the lead to 2-1 as he beat Vasileviskiy with a one-timer from the right point.

At the 16:23 mark, Van Riemsdyk converted a rebound off Brad Marchand's shot into the back of the net from the right circle to make it 2-2 for the home side. Brayden Point's goal in the shootout sealed the win for the Bolts.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves, plus three in the shootout. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand and David Pastrfnak accumulated two assists apiece in the matchup.

The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken next on Thursday.