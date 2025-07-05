On Friday, Vegas Golden Knights alternate captain William Karlsson’s wife Emily posted a series of stories on her Instagram showing major renovations underway at their Las Vegas home.
The videos showed construction workers inside the house, exposed ceilings, insulation, new wood paneling and renovation materials spread across the rooms. In the caption, Emily expressed her excitement.
"Omg is this even our house?! I’m shook. I’m already in love and it’s not even close to finished. Imagine once it’s all done."
Emily later captioned another clip explaining that many people had asked if they had moved. She clarified that they haven’t relocated but are simply doing a “HUGE renovation” on their Vegas property while spending the offseason at Karlsson’s homeland.
"So many questions in my dms 🙈 we didn’t move! We are just doing a HUGE renovation on our home in Vegas while we are away in Sweden 🙏🏼," she wrote.
William Karlsson’s family ‘loving the slower pace’ in Sweden
Earlier last week, William Karlsson’s wife Emily shared a sneak peek into the family’s offseason vacay in Sweden. She posted a carousel of clicks featuring their two sons Beckham and Maxwell enjoying the summer in Stockholm.
One of the pictures saw Karlsson crouched on a lawn with his son Beckham wrapped in a blanket. Another click showed Beckham sitting on wide wooden steps gazing out toward a lake with a trampoline and dock in view. Emily called it a fairytale place but complained about the jet lag.
“Feeling so lucky to spend our summer in this magical, fairytale place✨💫 Loving the slower pace, the beauty of nature all around us and the simple joys that make it feel truly special 🥰 —the 9 hour time difference was brutal with 2 kiddos but a week later we are finally getting sleep again! 😉” Emily captioned the post.
A third picture captured Beckham standing on the steps in front of their house. Another photo showed Emily holding their younger son in her arms as they stood outside in a garden. One of the images featured Beckham sitting in a stroller enjoying an ice cream cone. In another picture, Maxwell played inside a colorful soft play area smiling beside an inflatable structure.
She also shared a snap of Beckham bouncing alone on a trampoline set up in their yard. The final image showed him seated at an outdoor table holding a chocolate ice cream bar with the wrapper lying on the table in front of him.
