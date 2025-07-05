On Friday, Vegas Golden Knights alternate captain William Karlsson’s wife Emily posted a series of stories on her Instagram showing major renovations underway at their Las Vegas home.

Ad

The videos showed construction workers inside the house, exposed ceilings, insulation, new wood paneling and renovation materials spread across the rooms. In the caption, Emily expressed her excitement.

"Omg is this even our house?! I’m shook. I’m already in love and it’s not even close to finished. Imagine once it’s all done."

Emily later captioned another clip explaining that many people had asked if they had moved. She clarified that they haven’t relocated but are simply doing a “HUGE renovation” on their Vegas property while spending the offseason at Karlsson’s homeland.

Ad

Trending

"So many questions in my dms 🙈 we didn’t move! We are just doing a HUGE renovation on our home in Vegas while we are away in Sweden 🙏🏼," she wrote.

via Instagram /@efergie13

William Karlsson’s family ‘loving the slower pace’ in Sweden

Earlier last week, William Karlsson’s wife Emily shared a sneak peek into the family’s offseason vacay in Sweden. She posted a carousel of clicks featuring their two sons Beckham and Maxwell enjoying the summer in Stockholm.

Ad

One of the pictures saw Karlsson crouched on a lawn with his son Beckham wrapped in a blanket. Another click showed Beckham sitting on wide wooden steps gazing out toward a lake with a trampoline and dock in view. Emily called it a fairytale place but complained about the jet lag.

“Feeling so lucky to spend our summer in this magical, fairytale place✨💫 Loving the slower pace, the beauty of nature all around us and the simple joys that make it feel truly special 🥰 —the 9 hour time difference was brutal with 2 kiddos but a week later we are finally getting sleep again! 😉” Emily captioned the post.

Ad

Ad

A third picture captured Beckham standing on the steps in front of their house. Another photo showed Emily holding their younger son in her arms as they stood outside in a garden. One of the images featured Beckham sitting in a stroller enjoying an ice cream cone. In another picture, Maxwell played inside a colorful soft play area smiling beside an inflatable structure.

She also shared a snap of Beckham bouncing alone on a trampoline set up in their yard. The final image showed him seated at an outdoor table holding a chocolate ice cream bar with the wrapper lying on the table in front of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama