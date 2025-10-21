"Just to hurt Quebec fans?" "Feels Wrong": NHL fans react as Avalanche unveil celebratory Nordiques throwback jerseys

The Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday introduced new throwback jerseys to celebrate their 30th anniversary, honoring the team’s history as the Quebec Nordiques. They feature an igloo logo, fleur-de-lis accents and a blue, red and white color scheme inspired by the French flag. Fans can get a limited edition Nordiques hat with selected Heritage Series tickets.Colorado fans will get to see their team in the special jersey seven times, starting on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Other games include matchups with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins.&quot;History repeats itself,&quot; the Avalanche tweeted.NHL fans shared their reactions.&quot;Why do teams continue to do this? Do Colorado fans care about this jersey? Just to hurt Quebec fans? Makes no sense,&quot; a fan said.Joe Carile @JoeCarileLINK@Avalanche Why do teams continue to do this? Do Colorado fans care about this jersey? Just to hurt Quebec fans? Makes no sense.&quot;Feels Wrong,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Wish they were burgandy like the reverse retros,&quot; one fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions on X.&quot;They’re beautiful, but it’s kind of gotta suck for fans in Quebec tbh,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;You aren’t the Nordiques! So it’s not acceptable to keep the team there but ok to reap the rewards of merch sales? Got it,&quot; one fan tweeted.'Quebec City deserve a team more than half of the league….. the fans are hungry for having what as been taking to them! Seeing their jersey worn by another team makes me feel sad for Quebec and everyone that hope for a one day come back.. I see this as something disrespectful,&quot; another fan commented.Colorado Avalanche extend strong start with 4-1 win over BostonThe Colorado Avalanche defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, while Josh Manson and Martin Necas scored one each, with Necas’ goal on an empty net. Mikko Lehkonen assisted three times. Colorado outshot Boston 38-14 and controlled much of the game.Avalanche coach Jared Bednar discussed the team's performance on both ends of the ice.“We've been a good 5-on-5 team to this point,&quot; Bednar said, via NHL.com. &quot;We're doing a nice job on the defensive side of it. We're doing a nice job on the offensive side of it.”Bednar added it wasn’t perfect, but it was good hockey for this time of the season.The win extended Colorado’s point streak to six games, improving to a 5-0-1 record. The Avalanche will next face the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.