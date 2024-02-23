"Just like the Yotes, he's gone" - NHL fans left stunned as Coyotes forward Adam Ruzicka poses with cocaine, posts on Instagram story

Arizona Coyotes forward Adam Ruzicka shocked fans after posting a video on his Instagram story showing himself posing with cocaine. The since-deleted video showed Ruzicka appearing to be readying himself to consume the narcotic and grinning for the camera.

While it cannot be proven what the substance was, this was at best a very odd move from the forward and has yet to be otherwise explained.

Expand Tweet

The controversial footage was recorded and shared on social media X, sparking outrage among hockey fans. One commented:

"Just like the Yotes, he's gone."

Expand Tweet

Ruzicka is a recent addition for Arizona after being claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames on January 24. He has played three games with the Coyotes without recording a point, after tallying three goals and nine points in 39 games as a depth forward for Calgary.

The video is sure to land Ruzicka in trouble with the organization that took a chance on him. The NHL frowns upon drug use and will likely investigate the situation further.

Here are some other reactions to Adam Ruzicka's video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regarding the sport's cocaine policy, Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov received a four-year IIHF ban after testing positive for cocaine during the 2019 World Championships. Kuznetsov denied using the drug despite being filmed in a room with cocaine on a table. The NHL accepted his explanation and did not suspend him.

Ruzicka will likely not be afforded the same benefit of the doubt as the video leaves little room for excuses, especially without any explanation having been forthcoming. The Coyotes will have a difficult decision regarding discipline, as will the NHL in terms of a potential suspension.

Adam Ruzicka's cocaine incident came at a bad time for the Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes are on a lengthy loss streak that currently stands at 11 games. While this was always expected to be a rough season, this kind of form is tough on fans and Adam Ruzicka's timing couldn't be much worse.

Ruzicka, who was selected by the Calgary Flames in 2017, will have some tough questions to answer and might find himself without a team. The forward has scored 14 goals in 117 NHL games and accrued a total of 40 points.

The Coyotes are a team in a rebuild phase and there have been few positives for fans this season. While their recent form has been tough to take, Adam Ruzicka has made the situation much worse. Now there will be questions about the team's discipline and culture, while whatever they decide to do with him will also be examined.