By Anjum Rajonno
Published Jul 30, 2025 12:39 GMT
JUST MARRIED: Mackenzie Weegar ties the knot with partner Maggie in chapel ceremony attended by Flames teammates and family
Mackenzie Weegar ties the knot with partner Maggie in chapel ceremony attended by Flames teammates and family [via IG/@maggieweegar24]

Calgary Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar married longtime partner Maggie Wallace this week in a formal chapel ceremony, followed by a reception attended by family, friends and NHL teammates.

On Tuesday, Maggie Weegar reposted a series of stories on her Instagram from the special day. In one of the stories, Maggie was seen holding a pastel bouquet alongside her bridesmaids in coordinated gowns. Another photo showed her walking up church steps in her bridal gown with a long train and veil.

via Instagram /@maggieweegar24
via Instagram /@maggieweegar24

An escort card display with a floral arrangement featured a sign reading “With Love, The Mayhews.” Guests were pictured gathering outside the stone church before the ceremony. A separate story showed a group of groomsmen, including several Calgary Flames players posing in front of the display.

also-read-trending Trending
via Instagram/@maggieweegar24
via Instagram/@maggieweegar24

One photo captured the couple standing closely near a floral arch. Another showed Maggie posing with her bridesmaids holding bouquets. The reception venue featured long candlelit tables, gold-trimmed chairs and elaborate floral decor. A later story showed the couple toasting at their table.

via Instagram/@maggieweegar24
via Instagram/@maggieweegar24

Maggie later changed into a short strapless dress for the reception. She and Mackenzie were seen entering the venue with arms raised in one story.

via Instagram/@maggieweegar24
via Instagram/@maggieweegar24

The next story showed a neon "W" sign lit a snack station stocked with late-night food for the party. In the final clip, the couple was seen dancing next to a saxophone player as the celebration continued.

Mackenzie Weegar’s Flames teammates were present at the wedding

Several of MacKenzie Weegar’s Calgary Flames teammates were in attendance at the ceremony. Blake Coleman even shared a group photo on his Instagram story showing himself with fellow Flames players Dustin Wolf, Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Matt Coronato and Ryan Lomberg. Former Flame Jakob Pelletier was also in the picture.

The official account of the Calgary Flames later posted the photo on their X account. The caption read:

“The boys, checking in for Weegsy's wedding!📸: Blake Coleman on IG (bcoles25)”
Weegar had originally proposed to Maggie in September 2023 during a trip to the Fairmont Banff Springs hotel. The proposal featured a suite decorated with rose petals and candles.

Notably, the couple share the same initials “MW”. There was even a custom hat wall at the reception with rows of baseball caps displayed beneath a sign that read “Hats off to you!”

via Instagram/@maggieweegar24
via Instagram/@maggieweegar24

One of the hat styles featured the couple’s shared initials “MW,” a nod to the unique detail that both Maggie and Mackenzie Weegar had the same initials before and after marriage.

