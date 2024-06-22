"Just prolongs the inevitable": Dave Portnoy writes off Edmonton Oilers heroic comeback after Stanley Cup Final Game 6 win

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy is not a fan of the proposition that the Edmonton Oilers can win the Stanley Cup despite the team recovering from a 3-0 slump. Portnoy shared his thoughts on Twitter after the Edmonton Oilers tied the Stanley Cup Final series by winning Game 6 5-1.

"Woke up to see the Oilers won. I passed out early from the parade. Good for Edmonton. Just prolongs the inevitable though. Nobody comes back from 3-0. Takes too much energy. Congrats #catsin7," Portnoy wrote on X.

Portnoy doesn't believe that a team can bounce back and win the Stanley Cup Final after initially being down 3-0. However, In the past, this has been achieved by the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs. They defeated the Detroit Red Wings after a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. If Edmonton wins in Game 7, they will be only the second team in NHL history to achieve this feat.

Edmonton Oilers' Game 6 win and statement from Panthers' coach

In Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers dominated with goals from Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse. Goalkeeper Stuart Skinner made 20 saves. Edmonton capitalized on their chances early, scoring first in their last three wins and establishing a 2-0 lead once again.

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice narrated the Panthers' locker room situation.

"Right now, if you walked into the room, there won't be a lot of happy people," Maurice said. "It doesn't have to be right tonight. You've suffered a defeat. You feel it. It hurts. You lick your wounds and we start building that back tomorrow. But who you are tonight means nothing to who you're going to be two days from now."

"We didn't think we had it in the bag or anything like that. We had to come out strong in the third and they actually got one, but it was a good buffer to have and we were able to manage the game after that," Hyman said about the game.

Despite a goal by Aleksander Barkov for the Panthers in the third period, Edmonton maintained control throughout. The win sets up a historic Game 7, the first in 79 years featuring a team that overcame a 3-0 deficit in the Final.