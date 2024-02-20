"Just seems too small to last in NHL": Connor Bedard's 5'10" 185-lbs frame in question from fans as he sustains Sebastian Aho's reverse hit

In Connor Bedard's third game back from injury for the Chicago Blackhawks, concerns over his 5-foot-10 stature and 185 lbs frame were once again brought to the forefront as he absorbed a massive reverse hit from Carolina Hurricanes' standout Sebastian Aho.

Bedard, who had been sidelined for about a month with a frustrating jaw injury, returned to the ice still donning a protective cage. Fans had hoped his time off would prompt him to adapt his playstyle to avoid such punishing encounters, but the hit from Aho highlighted ongoing worries about Bedard's ability to withstand the physical demands of professional hockey.

Despite the clean nature of the hit, Connor Bedard appeared visibly shaken but managed to skate away without being forced to leave the game. His resilience was evident as he not only remained on the ice but also contributed to his team's efforts, securing a goal and two assists in the game.

Fans expressed worry on social media about Bedard's ability to protect himself on the ice:

With two scores and four assists in three games post-comeback, no one can contest Bedard's scoring skills. Yet, concerns linger about his ability to guard himself from bigger, experienced rivals.

For Bedard's lasting success in the game, it's key that he learns how to lessen the bodily strain while playing.

Connor Bedard's stellar performance not enough as Blackhawks fall 6-3 to Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes' 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks was impressive. Quick to control the game, the Hurricanes saw Michael Bunting score a goal at the start. Martin Necas helped him. This happened during the first 11:45, making the score 1-0. Later, Necas slipped through defenders and scored at the start of the second period, making it 2-0 to the Hurricanes.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi then stopped his run of 22 games without scoring. A calculated shot secured another score for the Hurricanes, making it 3-0 at 8:22. Sebastian Aho added to the Hurricanes tally with an awe-inspiring goal. The time was 10:52, and the score was 4-0.

Nick Foligno did manage to reduce the Hurricanes' lead to 4-1. He seized a spinning backhand goal at 15:23. But Brent Burns came back strong for Carolina. He nailed a power-play goal at 2:34 of the third period, making the lead 5-1.

The Blackhawks got power-play goals from Connor Bedard at 7:00 and Tyler Johnson at 9:08. This closed the margin to 5-3. But Carolina's Jordan Martinook scored an empty-net goal with only 1:49 left to play to kill the game. This clinched the win for the Hurricanes on the night.