"Just threw garbage around": Dylan Larkin makes his feelings known about Detroit Red Wings' 0-3 power play in 2-1 loss to Boston Bruins

Captain Dylan Larkin shared his frustration with the Detroit Red Wings’ power play following their 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Speaking at the Little Caesars Arena, he pointed out the team’s lack of adjustments during their three scoreless power-play chances.

(1:22) "Teams are going to adjust and they're going to pre-scout it. We're moving the puck around too much," Larkin said. "We're moving the puck around too much."

Larkin stressed that all five players on the ice must take responsibility for their roles. Instead, he felt they depended too much on one another to resolve issues. He acknowledged Boston’s aggressive penalty kill, which disrupted Detroit's rhythm.

Trending

"And it was all five of us on the ice where we kind of just threw garbage around and let someone else deal with the issues," Larkin said.

Detroit struggled, especially in the third period, as Boston outshot them 13-4, including during a 6-on-4 stretch. Overall, Boston dominated with 29 shots to Detroit's 19 and blocked 16 shots compared to Detroit's six. The Red Wings went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Boston scored on one of their two chances.

Lucas Raymond scored Detroit’s only goal late in the first period, tying the game at 1-1. His one-timer from Vladimir Tarasenko’s pass gave Dylan Larkin his 300th NHL assist. Brad Marchand’s wrist shot in the third period secured Boston’s win. Despite late chances, including crossbars from Moritz Seider and Patrick Kane, Detroit couldn’t tie the game.

Coach Derek Lalonde expressed frustration with the team’s puck management in the third period.

"We managed the puck in the third period, we just couldn’t get out of our zone," Lalonde said (via NHL.com).

The Detroit Red Wings have now lost four of their last five games, with Boston’s defense and Jeremy Swayman’s 19 saves playing a key role. However, Detroit’s struggles on the power play remain a major concern, so finding solutions will be crucial as they work to turn their season around.

Detroit Red Wings had earned a 2-1 win over the Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings earned a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday at the Little Caesars Arena. Simon Holmstrom scored first for the Islanders in the opening period, redirecting Scott Mayfield's shot past Alex Lyon.

The Red Wings tied the game in the third period at 15:14. Jonatan Berggren capitalized on a broken stick by Alexander Romanov. Berggren scored with a high shot over Ilya Sorokin during a 2-on-1 play.

Lucas Raymond scored the game-winning goal with 52 seconds left. Dylan Larkin recovered the puck in the corner, and Raymond’s shot beat Sorokin. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde praised his offense:

“I give both our goal-scorers a lot of credit for those finishes, because Sorokin looked like the top goalie in the League. I thought it would take an ugly goal or a good bounce, but we had two great finishes.”

Alex Lyon made 22 saves for the Detroit Red Wings, while Sorokin stopped 29 shots for New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback