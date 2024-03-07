"Just in time for his flight to Vegas!" - NHL fans react as Jake Guentzel returns from injury for Penguins' morning skate

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel returned to the ice for the team's morning skate after a period of injury. The excitement surrounding his comeback is visible, especially amid all the rumors about potential trades ahead of the March 8 trade deadline.

B/R Open Ice tweeted a clip of Guentzel participating in the morning skate, showcasing his skills as he practiced his shots. The caption reads:

"Jake Guentzel has rejoined Penguins morning skate in a ‘regular’ contact jersey 👀"

Expand Tweet

Speculation ran rampant, with fans taking to Twitter to express their thoughts and theories. Some hinted at potential trade destinations, with one fan cheekily suggesting Guentzel was ready to catch a flight to Vegas.

"Just in time for his flight to Vegas!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another fan speculated about a move to New York.

"Sources say he’s already packing his bags headed to NY"

Expand Tweet

Amid the excitement, there were also concerns about Guentzel's health, with one fan voicing worries about the possibility of him getting injured again if he were to play that night.

"Imagine he plays tonight and get hurt"

Expand Tweet

Despite the uncertainties, fans couldn't help but imagine Guentzel donning a different jersey, with one fan already envisioning him in blue, hinting at a potential trade scenario.

"He’s gonna look so good in Blue"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Penguins and Jake Guentzel's situation amid rumors

Despite rumors of Jake Guentzel's potential trade, the Pittsburgh Penguins have thus far retained him. The team is holding firm on their asking price and may be waiting for the ideal transaction as the March 8 trade deadline approaches. However, if it is to happen, it must occur quickly.

Five teams, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights, are in contention for Guentzel. Despite other teams making trades, the Penguins have yet to finalize a deal.

The Panthers and Canucks made strong efforts but were unsuccessful initially, with both teams still expressing interest. The Canucks, in particular, are keen on Guentzel, with sources indicating it's his preferred destination due to the organization's familiarity with former Penguins personnel.

While the trade talks have extended longer than expected, multiple NHL teams remain in pursuit of Guentzel, indicating that the race for his services is far from over.