"Just wants to get paid and dip": Maple Leafs fans bash $53,000,000 captain for "we're in a good spot" comment after Game 5 loss

Maple Leafs fans are bashing team captain Auston Matthews for his "we're in a good spot" comment after Toronto's 4-0 Game 5 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The loss trims the Leafs' series lead to 3-2.

After the game, Matthews, who recently signed a four-year, $53 million contract extension, spoke with reporters and said:

"We're a confident group in here. We've got to put this one behind us, learn from it. We're in a good spot here."

Fans didn't take kindly to Matthews' assessment of being in "a good spot" after such a lopsided loss at home.

"Bro just wants to get paid and dip," one fan wrote on X. "As a lifetime leafs fan. I’ve actually seen enough. They don’t hate losing. It honestly doesn’t phase them."

Another fan questioned Matthews' comment, tweeting:

"This is a good spot?"

"Do media members ever get caught rolling their eyes as these f**kin losers say the same shit year after year?" one fan wrote.

"He’s obviously injured and trying to play through it without success," another fan wrote.

More fans expressed their disappointment with the team and the captain.

"Sure didnt look confident this game. They just be reading that script they been given and not apologizing for a pathetic performance," a user commented.

"Saying all the right things but there's no confidence with this group. They sat back all game," another user wrote.

Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk, Thomas Chabot, and Dylan Cozens scored for Ottawa. Linus Ullmark turned aside 27 shots, while Anthony Stolarz had 15 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Game 5 recap: Maple Leafs 4-0 shutout loss against Senators

Thomas Chabot put the Senators on board early in the second to give a 1-0 lead, scoring on a deflection off Auston Matthews, slipping past Anthony Stolarz.

In the third, Dylan Cozens extended Ottawa’s lead with a short-handed goal after Adam Gaudette intercepted a Matthews pass and set up a 2-on-1 that Cozens finished glove side.

The Maple Leafs came close to cutting into the deficit when Matthews rang a shot off the post with just over five minutes left. Tim Stutzle added an empty-net goal at 17:09 to make it 3-0, and Brady Tkachuk sealed the 4-0 win with another empty-netter in the final minute.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke about the loss, saying:

"We will figure out some things and be better next game, but that is what it is about," he said (via mapleleafshotstove.com). "We are up 3-2 in the series, so we are confident. We are going to Ottawa, where we won a game already. That is about it."

Toronto will try to finish the series in Game 6 on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

