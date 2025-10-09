Justin Bieber reacts to Morgan Rielly's GWG to seal Maple Leafs' opening night win over Canadiens

Justin Bieber reacted to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-2 season opener victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Bieber, who has been a lifelong Leafs fan, celebrated the win by sharing a highlight reel of Morgan Rielly’s game-winning goal, scored at the halfway mark of the third period, on social media.&quot;Rooofededddd ittttttt hehe,&quot; Justin Bieber captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMorgan Rielly’s game-winning goal was followed by two empty-net goals from captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Bobby McMann and Calle Järnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs in the matchup. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves and posted a .933 save percentage.Meanwhile, Oliver Kapanen and Zack Bolduc were the goal scorers for the Canadiens in the defeat.