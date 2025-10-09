  • home icon
Justin Bieber reacts to Morgan Rielly's GWG to seal Maple Leafs' opening night win over Canadiens

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:09 GMT
Justin Bieber reacted to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-2 season opener victory over the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

Bieber, who has been a lifelong Leafs fan, celebrated the win by sharing a highlight reel of Morgan Rielly’s game-winning goal, scored at the halfway mark of the third period, on social media.

"Rooofededddd ittttttt hehe," Justin Bieber captioned the post.
Morgan Rielly’s game-winning goal was followed by two empty-net goals from captain Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Bobby McMann and Calle Järnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs in the matchup. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves and posted a .933 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Oliver Kapanen and Zack Bolduc were the goal scorers for the Canadiens in the defeat.

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

