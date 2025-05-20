Justin Bieber in splits watching Leafs nation heckle fan wearing Brad Marchand's Panthers jersey before Game 7

Toronto Maple Leafs diehard fan Justin Bieber was present in the Scotiabank Arena cheering his favorite team on Sunday. But unfortunately, the Maple Leafs lost the round 2 Game 7 to Florida Panthers 6-1. This loss once again ended their playoff hopes and Stanley Cup dreams.
After the game, Bieber shared a video of a fan on his Instagram story walking around Toronto in a Brad Marchand #63 Panthers jersey before Game 7.
"LMFAOOOOO I know we lost and it sucks but this is funnyyyy," Bieber wrote.
As the fan was walking on the street, the people nearby were commenting on him.
"Take that fu**ing jersey off," one person said.
"That's going in the flames. Going in the barbecue tonight, Bud," another person said.
"Florida sucks," one person simply shouted.
There were loud boos and shouting noise as he walked past several lines of Leafs fans in blue and white jerseys standing in queue. However, there were some Panthers supporters too and he got to shake hands with one of them in a red jacket.
Then the fan encountered a person wearing a Darth Vader helmet with black gloves and black cape over a Maple Leafs jersey. He jokingly tried to control the fan in Marchand's jersey with his powers.
Justin Bieber also shared a picture of a fan labeled as "the biggest Leafs hater", who regularly attends Maple Leafs' games wearing the opponents' jersey.
Justin Bieber attended Game 7 with wife Hailey
Justin Bieber went to Game 7 to support the Toronto Maple Leafs. He sat behind the bench with his wife, Hailey, who wore a Leafs jacket. Bieber shared photos on Instagram, including selfies with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in the background.
After Toronto's loss, Bieber wrote that he has always loved the Leafs and is happy they made it far. He said he still believes in the team and can be patient.
After the 6-1 loss to the Panthers, Justin Bieber stayed positive in his posts. Rapper Drake also reacted to the loss. He had bet $1.25 million on the Leafs. After the game, he posted the betting slip and joked about a “Bieber curse.” The team has now lost seven straight Game 7s.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama