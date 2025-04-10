Justin Kirkland's wife opens up on how Flames forward avoided “brain dead” state after “devastating crash” in 2023

Calgary Flames forward Justin Kirkland has been nominated for the 2025 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. On Wednesday, his wife Madison retweeted a post on X featuring an excerpt of his interview. She opened up on his journey of making it back to the ice after a devastating accident that almost claimed his life.

Kirkland was involved in a serious car crash in December 2023 while on his way to play a game in Anaheim. Madison wrote it was so dangerous that doctors said if the injuries to his face had been just two millimeters closer to his brain, he could have been completely paralyzed or even brain dead.

“It’s honestly a miracle he survived the near death car accident, let alone fight his way back to the NHL.. it’s hard to put into words his daily determination. He’s a fighter beyond belief,” she wrote.”

“The surgeon said if the 14 breaks in his nose was 2mm closer to his brain he would’ve been paralysed from the head down or declared ‘brain dead.’”

She then shared how after the crash while Kirkland was in the hospital, his then Ducks coach Dallas Eakins came to visit him right after the game still wearing the gamday suit.

“On his way to play his first few NHL games for the Anaheim Ducks, he was involved in a devastating crash on the highway. Immediately after the game, Justin gets a special visitor at the hospital, still wearing his game day suit, head coach Dallas Eakins walks in and stayed with him for quite some time.”

“I’ll always be grateful to his love and support on that day to us both which has continued to this day.”

Justin Kirland’s wife lauds her husband’s never-say-die attitude

Madison Kirkland also praised how her husband never gave up even when things were really hard. She said he wanted to watch his team play from the hospital right after surgery and kept working hard to get back on the ice.

He would eventually recover his way back to the ice and scored his first NHL goal for the Calgary Flames and Madison shared how it was a big moment for him.

“Then to fight his way back to be able to play hockey, achieving his childhood dream, scoring his first NHL goal for the @NHLFlames in the battle of Alberta is something truly incredible!”

“It was impossible for him to stop smiling! Continuing to block shots all with a smile on his face wanting more, just happiest to be able to play the sport he loves,” she wrote.

Madison said although he is dealing with another ACL injury now, he is still fighting and pushing forward. She said how proud she is of him and how most people don’t realize how much he had been through. She also shared that he came home ‘shaking’ after he learnt that he had been nominated for the Masterton trophy.

