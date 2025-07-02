K’Andre Miller explains his social media silence ahead of blockbuster $60M sign-and-trade to Hurricanes

Hopkins native K’Andre Miller was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Following his trade from the New York Rangers, he signed an eight-year, $60 million contract, which would not have been possible otherwise.

According to current NHL rules, a free agent can sign for a maximum of seven years. This trade allowed the Canes to keep Miller's average annual value low at $7.5 million.

On Wednesday, Miller explained why he stayed off social media during the trade talks.

"I didn't know too much about it," Miller said, according to insider Vince Z. Mercogliano. "I honestly shut my phone off and my socials. Last couple weeks, just with all the speculation and the noise. ... It was good to decompress and just worry about summer, getting stronger and getting my mind right."

Miller had been awaiting his contract since the Rangers' last game in April. His previous $7.74 million contract with the Rangers had ended after the 2024-25 NHL season, and he was a restricted free agent.

The wait was long, and with it tensions grew. There was uncertainty, and Miller had to keep the social media aside, because there were all sorts of rumors circulating.

The Rangers ultimately made the move on Tuesday and received three pieces in return. They got defenseman Scott Morrow, a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft and a conditional first-round pick in 2026.

Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky talked about trading for Miller.

"It was important to us to find a way to do it without giving up any major pieces off our roster if we could," Tulsky said on Tuesday, according to NHL.com. "It's a big price to pay, but we think he's a great fit for us."

Drafted 22nd by New York in 2018, Miller had 27 points in 74 games for the Rangers last season. Now, the Canes will expect him to contribute during the playoffs. In his career, he has scored 12 points in 40 playoff games.

K’Andre Miller is excited to play for Carolina

K’Andre Miller is excited to play for the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes' speed and game fit his playing style.

“I think there was a lot of noise throughout the season,” Miller said on Wednesday in a Zoom call with reporters. “So I think it was definitely in the back of my head that something could happen, might happen. I loved my time in New York and it was great, but I’m excited for what’s to come in Carolina.”

The Rangers signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a seven-year, $49 million contract, and he is expected to fill the void on their blue line after Miller’s departure.

