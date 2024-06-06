Kaapo Kakko addresses removal from Rangers' first line after disappointing start to season

Young New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko opened the season on the team's top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Despite strong possession numbers and only allowing one goal against in nearly 120 minutes together, the trio managed just two goals in 11 games.

This lack of finishing ability led coach Peter Laviolette to break up the line, beginning a turbulent year for Kakko.

"All those games we played together, it never worked out that well," Kakko said, as per lohud.com. "If you're playing those minutes, you have to score some goals."

Kakko missed 21 games from late November to January due to a left knee injury. He finished the regular season with just 19 points (13 goals, six assists) in 61 games.

His production in the playoffs was even more disappointing, tallying only two points (one goal, one assist) in 15 games, as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference finals.

"Some games when you play under 10 minutes, it's hard to do something," Kakko said. "I feel like that, but you have to somehow just to try to play better and get the ice time. That should be the mindset."

The 23-year-old admitted that despite being offered chances to succeed, he did not fully capitalize on them:

"I can’t say I never got the chance. If I would be a good enough player with that time and playing those minutes, it doesn't matter who is there with me."

Looking ahead, Kakko made it clear he hopes to stick with the Rangers, who have built a strong culture focused on winning.

"We'll see, but all the things over there, I like it. The team is great. Everyone wants to win. I feel here is a chance to win." Kaapo Kakko said.

Peter Laviolette's thoughts on Kaapo Kakko's play

After the Rangers were eliminated from the playoffs, coach Peter Laviolette made it a point to meet individually with players, including Kaapo Kakko. In that meeting, Laviolette expressed regret over his inability to get more out of Kaapo this season.

"In my conversation with Kaapo, I took my responsibility in it as a coach," Laviolette said, as per lohud.com.

"I didn't find it with him. I think he's a good player that we're all hoping would take another step. My responsibility as coach is to unleash these players, as well. You hope that that happens with all of them, but some it doesn't. I've got to figure out a better way to get him involved."

Laviolette made it clear that while he shoulders some of the blame, it is ultimately up to Kaapo Kakko to establish himself as a consistent top-six forward.