  "Kaprizov you are a Panther" "Cancel the season": NHL fans react as Aleksander Barkov goes off-ice with apparent leg injury at training camp

“Kaprizov you are a Panther” “Cancel the season”: NHL fans react as Aleksander Barkov goes off-ice with apparent leg injury at training camp

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 25, 2025 18:17 GMT
NHL: Florida Panthers - Stanley Cup Championship Parade - Source: Imagn
Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov got injured on Thursday (image credit: IMAGN)

Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left the ice on Thursday with an apparent leg injury. He was helped off, favoring his right leg. Barkov’s condition will be clearer after the evaluation, and Panthers coach Paul Maurice is expected to give an update on Friday.

“It will get looked at today," Maurice told reporters. "I will have a better answer for you tomorrow.”

It was the first on-ice practice for Florida's veterans, and the team hopes its captain will be ready for the season opener.

NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that Barkov will be evaluated on Thursday.

Additionally, hockey insider Chris Johnston confirmed that Barkov was helped off the ice.

"Aleksander Barkov will be evaluated after being helped off the ice at this morning's practice with an apparent leg injury," Johnston tweeted.

Fans shared their reactions to the injury news.

“cancel the season 😭,” one fan wrote.
"(Kirill) Kaprizov you are a Florida Panther," a fan said.
"Three finals in a row might take a toll. Get better captain," another fan said.

The injury came before the Panthers open their season on Oct. 7 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. They are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, and fans are worried about the captain’s early-season availability.

"But he will miraculously return in time for the playoffs…" a fan commented.
"Someone tell Florida they can't Tampa the league this year" one fan tweeted.
"We’re cooked" another fan commented.

Florida has dealt with injuries before, so fans will be monitoring Barkov's condition closely as training camp continues.

Paurice Maurice stresses team focus despite Aleksander Barkov’s injury

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice spoke about Aleksander Barkov’s leg injury after Thursday's practice. Maurice highlighted that the team must focus on preparing for games even if key players are injured.

Panthers forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek are already out with long-term injuries.

"It's beyond our control," Maurice said, via NHL.com. "We have to learn to win hockey games without good players. But if that's the adversity or the test that we face this year, that's what we're going to do. I mean, I'm not a doctor. Whatever the report is, it won't affect what we do the next day."

Maurice added that whether Barkov misses an exhibition game or opening night, the team’s preparation and focus on the next game won't change. The Panthers are aiming to win their third consecutive Stanley Cup.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
