"Karma might come back around" "Ruthless": NHL community reacts to Oilers fan's photoshoped selfie with Bill Zito, Panthers execs after Game 6 win

After the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, fans at Rogers Place were left ecstatic. Even though Connor McDavid didn't score, Leon Draisaitl and teammates played superbly and took the series to Game 7.

Draisaitl's early assist to Foegele started things off, followed by goals from Henrique and Hyman in the second period. This tied the series 3-3 and gave Edmonton a chance for a historic comeback.

Edmonton have a chance to accomplish something not seen since 1942, echoing the Toronto Maple Leafs' historic Stanley Cup comeback from a 3-0 deficit. At Rogers Place, fans celebrated enthusiastically with high optimism

During the celebrations, an Oilers fan snapped a selfie with the Florida Panthers' management, showing visible sadness on their faces.

NHL fans couldn't resist reacting to the photo.

"Karma might come back around and bite him to sadness," one fan said.

"Ruthless!!!" another fan said.

"Come on, it's depressing. It could be us.. Oilers and after game 3..it was looking like it..but.....Not over.. They could do a big come back. On their turff...stay humble. Cheers.," one fan tweeted.

"I Feel bad for Roberto. Still looking for the #TurningPoint of the series," one X user said.

"Why can't we just cheer for our team and be happy when they win, rather than bad mouthing the other team and taking pleasure in their pain," another fan added.

"I can see the lost dollar signs in his eyes," a fan tweeted.

The Panthers and Edmonton will face off in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins excited for dream opportunity as Oilers prepare for Game 7

After losing the first three games in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers have now won three straight, the latest being a 5-1 victory in Game 6. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is thrilled about this dream opportunity to achieve a monumental comeback win.

“I'm excited. I want to get it going for sure, get on the ice Monday,” Hopkins said (via NHL.com). “It's a dream come true to be in this position and I can't be more proud of this group.”

Florida's captain Aleksander Barkov stays confident despite missing earlier chances to win. They're ready for Game 7's challenge.

"I think we’re fine," Barkov said. "Obviously, we had three match points, but Game 7, [that’s] everyone’s dream and that’s why we need to be ready for the Game 7."

On the other side, Edmonton has a solid Game 7 record of 8-4. They have won the Stanley Cup before, in 1990. Corey Perry and other key players bring lots of Game 7 experience to the team.