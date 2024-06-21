"Keep him on the bench or press box" "Get him out of here" - NHL fans react to Maple Leafs veteran Mark Giordano's decision to play next season

Defenseman Mark Giordano will carry on his NHL journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs. At 40, he wishes to play for more seasons as he nears unrestricted free agency this summer. His agent, Rich Winter, confirmed this decision.

The Leafs Nation shared this news on X (formerly Twitter), and NHL fans had mixed reactions.

"Get him out of here," none fan tweeted.

"Keep him on the bench or the press box. He's a competitor," another fan tweeted.

"He should retire," one fan tweeeted.

"The guy is a warrior, a leader, a former Norris winner, a home town boy with a ton of courage and experience! Both him and Brodie should have been in before Slo Mo Rielly, who sucks at defense, no jam, and has no special offensive skill," one X user tweeted.

"He was injured and lost his father mid season. Hope 24-25 is a better year for him," one fan tweeted.

"He won’t get 1 offer," another fan tweeted.

Giordano joined Toronto in 2022 from the Seattle Kraken. Even though he didn't play in the playoffs, his leadership and influence were still significant. He brings experience from his time with the Calgary Flames, where he served as captain and won the Norris Trophy in 2019.

Mark Giordano plans to extend NHL career based on confidence and peer advice

Last season, Mark Giordano had a diminished role due to injuries and roster adjustments. Nonetheless, he stayed committed, mentoring younger players and showing dedication to the sport. His agent, Rich Winter, explained what motivated Giordano to continue playing.

“Mark has made the decision that he’s playing for a few more years,” Winter said (via theleafsnation.com). “He feels very confident. He’s been talking to a lot of people who tell him: Don’t quit until they make you. He clearly wants to play.”

Looking ahead, the Maple Leafs face decisions about their defensive lineup, including Giordano and others approaching unrestricted free agency. In 1,148 NHL games, Giordano scored 158 goals and earned 577 points. If he extends beyond his current contract, his experience and leadership could help the team greatly.