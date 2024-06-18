"Keep your head up Connor" "Happy last day of the hockey season": NHL fans react as Paul Maurice confirms Ryan Lomberg's Game 5 availability

The Florida Panthers are making a lineup change as they aim to win the Stanley Cup at home. Coach Paul Maurice confirmed Ryan Lomberg will play in Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers.

"Paul Maurice says Ryan Lomberg will play Game 5. Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Matthew Tkachuk all skated today after taking a day off yesterday," Elliotte Friedman tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Lomberg hasn't played since May 26 against the Rangers and hasn't scored in five playoff games this year. Maurice praised Lomberg's energy on and off the ice.

"Great, great energy that he brings to our room," Maurice said via NHL.com. "But to give him credit, he also brought it when he wasn't in the locker room."

Ryan Lomberg is eager for his first Stanley Cup Final appearance.

"I got a full tank of gas," he said.

Fans were excited and reacted to the news on X.

"Happy last day of the Hockey Season. Go Panthers," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Keep your head up Connor," another said.

Expand Tweet

"Sounds like Panthers are bringing another hacker into the game. Going to get rough tonight. Oilers just have to remember you can’t hit what you can’t catch," a fan noted.

Game 5 is going to be important for both teams. Here are some more reactions from NHL fans on X.

"Fasten them seatbelts the lomberghini is back," another fan wrote.

"Major incoming," another fan tweeted.

"Can’t stand the Oilers and their fans! Hope Panthers shit kick the Oilers," one X user wrote.

Ryan Lomberg and Florida Panthers ready for Game 5 against Edmonton Oilers in Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers are all set to play Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. The game is set to take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Game 4 came with a major setback for the Panthers. They lost to the Oilers 8-1 and Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing five goals within 20 shots. However, what was more upsetting was that players like Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad didn't practice after the loss on Monday. Ekblad played 19:01 minutes, Tkachuk 16:03, and Bennett 14:57 in Game 4.

However, they are expected to play Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers lead the series 3-1. Panthers coach Paul Maurice confirmed all three players are okay. They were on the ice for the morning skate Tuesday.

Bennett briefly left Game 4 after being tripped by Darnell Nurse but returned quickly. Ryan Lomberg will likely replace Steven Lorentz on the fourth line.