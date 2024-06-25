"Keep this loser away from hockey": NHL fans mock Stephen A. Smith for attending Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Popular sports media personality Stephen A. Smith has been spotted in the Amerant Bank Arena attending the Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers Game 7. Spittin Chiclets podcast shared a small clip in which Smith can be seen waving to the crowd nearby in the arena.

However, Stephen A. Smith is getting mocked by NHL fans after his recent statement. During a segment on ESPN's First Take alongside Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, he said he did not anything about the game but was still on his way to attend Game 7.

"Guess who's about to do that hockey, bro," Smith said, "And guess what, Shay Shay, your boy is in Florida. I'm going to Game 7. I don't know a damn thing about hockey other than the fact that the puck is black.

Trending

The tweet by Spittin Chiclets was captioned,

"STEPHEN FU**IN’ A"

Expand Tweet

NHL fans immediately started reacting to Stephen A. Smith's presence in the Arena watching the game.

"Keep this loser away from hockey at all costs." a fan said, who clearly didn't side with him being in the arena,

Expand Tweet

"Does he think they’re cheering for him?" another fan inquired,

Expand Tweet

"Very cool. Hopefully he falls in love with the best game on the planet." a fan said,

The majority of the fans were critical of Stephen A. Smith. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Can’t be rid of this guy. Leave hockey alone Stephen." a fan said,

"You know this series is a big deal when someone who barely knows hockey and is one of the biggest sportscasters in the U.S. is at the game." another fan said,

"Get him out of the building and far away from hockey as much as possible...." a fan said,

Stephen A. Smith attending one of the most anticipated Stanley Cup Finals

Despite his statement, Smith would know this Stanley Cup final has been one of the most engaging ones in terms of unpredictability. Florida Panthers looked set to win the Series without any challenge from the Oilers after the first three games as they raced to a 3-0 lead.

But it all changed after Game 4, when the Oilers made one of the biggest comebacks in the Stanley Cup finals history. After a three-game losing streak and being down 11-4 in goals, Oilers won Game 4 with an 8-1 score. Next, they continued their dominance in Game 5 and 6 to force a Game 7. Oilers' captain Connor McDavid has led from the front, scoring three goals and eight assists in the series.

This Oilers performance means they now stand a chance to complete a historic Finals comeback, last pulled off by Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942.