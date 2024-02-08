"Keep your paws off my mom" - Paul Bissonnette playfully warns Wayne Gretzky to stay away from his mother

A recent NHL on TNT broadcast took an unexpected turn when host Liam McHugh playfully referenced Wayne Gretzky's earlier interaction with Paul Bissonnette's mother, leading to a hilarious exchange between McHugh and Bissonnette.

During the broadcast, McHugh asked Bissonnette if he had any messages for his new stepdad, referring to Gretzky.

Bissonnette, known for his quick wit and sense of humor, responded with a laugh before delivering a comical warning:

"WAYNE, KEEP YOUR PAWS OFF MY MOM."

Spittin' Chiclets shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Biz asking The Great One to keep his hands off his mom on national television. 2024 is off to a WILD start."

The exchange stemmed from a heartwarming interaction between Gretzky and Yolande Bissonnette, Paul's mother, on January 31. Spittin' Chiclets previously shared a clip showcasing the legendary Gretzky and Mrs. Bissonnette sharing a laugh and holding hands, with the caption:

"Wayne Gretzky and Mrs. Bissonnette finally meet!"

Wayne Gretzky's trade to the Los Angeles Kings 35 years ago

The Wayne Gretzky trade to the Los Angeles Kings 35 years ago remains a pivotal moment in NHL history, reshaping the league's landscape and igniting hockey interest in non-traditional markets.

ESPN's 30 For 30 documentary chronicled the seismic trade, revealing Gretzky's role in choosing between the Kings and the Detroit Red Wings as his next destination.

Had Gretzky chosen the Red Wings, it would have altered the trajectory of both franchises significantly. The trade package, which included Mike Krushelnyski and Marty McSorley heading to the Kings, could have seen Adam Oates, Petr Klima and Joe Murphy joining the Oilers.

Although Gretzky's arrival in Detroit could have bolstered the team's performance, it might have also impacted their draft picks, potentially altering the selection of key players like Nicklas Lidstrom, Sergei Fedorov and Vladimir Konstantinov.

Moreover, Gretzky's presence in Detroit could have overshadowed Steve Yzerman's leadership, potentially leading to Yzerman's departure or hindering his development.

The arrival of Gretzky might have also influenced coaching decisions, affecting Jacques Demers' tenure and delaying Scotty Bowman's influential role in Yzerman's career.

Reflecting on the Wayne Gretzky trade, it's evident that it could have reshaped the NHL landscape and impacted the careers of numerous players and coaches.