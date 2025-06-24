"Keith Tkachuk missing out again" "Why no Carey Price?": NHL fans left divided over 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class

The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame induction class was announced on Tuesday, with NHL insider Chris Johnston sharing the full list on X. It includes Jennifer Botterill, Zdeno Chára, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Alexander Mogilny and Joe Thornton. Builders Jack Parker and Danièle Sauvageau were also selected.
Each received at least 14 votes from the 18-member selection committee, which is the minimum required for induction. The class has two women, four male players and two builders.
After the announcement, many NHL fans reacted on social media. Some were pleased to see Chára and Thornton included, but others were upset that big names were left out.
“Keith Tkachuk missing out again :(,” one fan wrote.
“Why no Carey Price?” another fan said.
"People who think Carey Price belongs in the HOF are actually losers 🤪." a fan wrote.
Here more reactions on X.
"My thoughts: Mogilny getting in is about 10 years late but at least he's finally in. I also want to know the justification of why Shea Weber was a first Ballot but Carey Price isn't... Make it make sense..." one fan commented.
"The list should read Carey Price, Zdeno Chara, Brianna Decker, Duncan Keith, Alex Mogilny, Keith Tkachuk, Jack Parker, Daniele Sauvageau, and Dustin Brown," another fan tweeted.
"Finallyyy Alexander Mogilny gets in. It’s an absolute disgrace to him and not only what he did on the ice but off the ice for the game of hockey internationally as well. A true trailblazer," one fan wrote.
Every year, the Hall of Fame choices bring debate, and this year is no different.
Zdeno Chara and Jennifer Botterill stood out from the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame
Zdeno Chara and Jennifer Botterill were the players whose names stood out from the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame class. Chara, standing tall at 6-foot-9, played 25 years in the NHL. He appeared in 1,680 games and scored 680 points. He also won the Norris Trophy and the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.
Botterill had a great career with the Canadian women’s hockey team. She won three Olympic gold medals and five World Championship gold medals. Botterill also scored 174 points in 184 international games, and was twice named MVP at the World Championship.
"My heart is really full with this honor," Botterill said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "I appreciate all of the people who have helped me through my career."
Chara, Botterill and the others will be inducted into the 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 10 in Toronto.
