Keith Tkachuk shared a funny story about his sons, Matthew and Brady. During Team USA’s 4 Nations Faceoff camp, they ignored his calls. The tournament took place in February, with Canada, Sweden, and Finland as their competitors.

Ad

In Wednesday's interview with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Tkachuk Sr. shared his 4 Nations tournament experience.

"I know they (his sons) really enjoyed playing together at 4 Nations," Keith said. "I mean, it was something to see. It really was. They had so much fun."

"The worst part about the whole thing was when they went to their training camp for the 4 Nations and they iced me out."

Ad

Trending

Keith shared that Matthew told Brady not to answer him, which made him feel left out.

"They knew I had FOMO," Keith said. "I knew it was Matthew. He wouldn't let Brady answer my phone calls. They iced me out for four days until I finally went to Montreal to see them."

At the 4 Nations final, Team USA lost to Canada in overtime, after making it to the finals with a regulation win over them. But both Tkachuk brothers played well in the tournament, with Matthew scoring two goals and Brady scoring three.

Ad

The Tkachuks brothers have also made it to the cover of the deluxe edition version of the NHL 26 game, along with their father, Keith. Matthew is the main cover athlete after winning his second Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. They have defeated the Edmonton Oilers twice consecutively over the last two years.

Keith Tkachuk talked about 2026 Winter Olympics

Keith Tkachuk was also proud to see both his sons named to Team USA's preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. On June 16, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were announced among the first six players besides Auston Matthews and Quinn Hughes.

Ad

"It would mean everything," Keith said. "It really would. I mean, just for them to both be named among the first six selected is amazing.

Tkachuk Sr. said watching them compete meant a lot.

"But it's more about them playing together at such a high level, in the most watched thing probably in all the sports, the Winter Olympics."

Team USA aims for its first gold since a 4-2 win over Finland at the 1980 Winter Olympics, after a memorable 4-3 semifinal (Miracle on Ice) against the Soviet Union (now known as Russia).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama