Kent Johnson injury: Insider provides damning update on Blue Jackets forward

The Columbus Blue Jackets received a significant blow to their lineup as forward Kent Johnson is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 NHL season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The announcement came from the team on Sunday, with Elliotte Friedman further sharing the latest update on X (formerly Twitter).

"Kent Johnson has a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will miss the rest of the season."

Johnson is expected to undergo surgery later in the week to address the injury, marking the end of his campaign. The unfortunate incident occurred in the final moments of Wednesday's game against the New York Rangers, where the Blue Jackets suffered a 4-1 defeat.

In the 42 NHL games Kent Johnson played this season, Johnson has showcased his skills, contributing 6 goals and 10 assists for a total of 16 points. His AHL stint saw him post 5 goals and 10 assists in 10 games.

Throughout his NHL career, spanning 130 games, Johnson has accumulated 22 goals and 37 assists, amassing a total of 59 points. The 2021 NHL draft's No. 5 overall pick, Kent Johnson finds himself in the final year of his entry-level contract.

To compensate for Johnson's absence, the Blue Jackets have made a move to bolster their goaltending depth. Jet Greaves has been added to the roster through an emergency recall from the AHL. This move comes as starting goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Blue Jackets 5-2 win is a motivation boost amid Kent Johnson's injury

The Columbus Blue Jackets secured a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks, ending their two-game losing streak. Alexandre Texier's early goal set the pace, while Zach Werenski contributed with two assists.

Elvis Merzlikins, the Blue Jackets' goaltender, reflected on the team's mindset, telling reporters:

"I don’t think there’s any pressure on us now. The last few games we’re playing against teams and not even looking at where they’re at in the standings, top or in the bottom."

Boone Jenner, Mathieu Olivier, Cole Sillinger, and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Columbus. Coach Luke Richardson acknowledged the Blackhawks' slow start:

"....We played really slow. They kept coming at us. It’s a bad combination."

Philipp Kurashev expressed frustration over the team's performance, saying:

"It’s really frustrating."

Despite Ryan Donato's goal for Chicago, Arvid Soderblom's 26 saves couldn't prevent their sixth loss in six games. Chicago's struggles continued with a 1-6-3 record in their last 10 home games and no road wins since November 9, setting a challenging course ahead.