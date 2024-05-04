Kevin Bieksa claims Nashville's Bridgestone Arena bench layout is architecturally flawed thereby massively impacting flow of the game

Kevin Bieksa recently highlighted what ͏he perceives as a significant flaw in Nashville'͏s B͏rid͏gestone Arena, suggesting it could massively influence gamepla͏y dy͏namic͏s.

The former NHL pla͏yer turned analyst, pinpointed an issue ͏with the aren͏a's bench conf͏igurat͏ion during a discussion on Sportsnet.

"There's a lot of flaws in Bridgestone Arena. And you don't like the benches either," Bieska said.

He emphasized a particular challenge faced by defensemen due to the arena's layout.

"The problem is the door, the only door is right here, and then there's another one for the forward," the analyst said (referring to the diagram in the video below at 0:20). "So these D (defensemen) right here, they have to hop coming on, they have to hop going off."

Bieksa elaborated on the inconvenience caused by the lack of a direct door for defensemen, emphasizing its potential impact on player fatigue and gameplay momentum.

"sometimes it creates confusion. It's a small thing, but in the first and third period, make sure that you understand that."

Bieksa noted that the Nashville Predators also have to contend with this issue.

"And you know, like Nashville's got the same thing to worry about on their end. But it's just something I always remember is because it's a fence when you come off a shift, you're tired. Usually you go through a door, but there's no door to go through for the D."

He added about the adversities the players face while in the game,

"You have to get right up into the middle of that bench. It's a long change going back into the D zone. And if you're on the other side, you're offside."

Kevin Bieksa's observation gains significance particularly due to the recent Predators' Game 6 loss against the Vancouver Canucks at the Bridgestone Arena. Pius Suter's late goal gave Canucks their victory against the Predators leaving them out of the Western Conference first round in a narrow 1-0 win.

The lingering question is, how the flow of the game would have differed if the presumed architectural flaws were not present?

Kevin Bieksa shared Bridgestone Arena Incident

During game 3 of playoffs between the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, former Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa shared an amusing anecdote from his playing days.

In 2011, during the Western Conference semifinals, Bieksa recounted the Predators' attempt to inconvenience the Canucks by blocking off their nearest hallway to the dressing room.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, the then-defenseman responded in kind, blocking the Predators' walkway to their dressing room, with one exception: allowing access to a Predators staff member named Partner, known for his laundry duties.

"Partner is the gentleman who works for the Preds and we always try to get him on our side as he does the laundry."

The situation took a humorous turn when then-Predators head coach Barry Trotz discovered Bieksa's actions. The analyst recalled Trotz's reaction, saying,

"Somebody tipped off Barry. He came walking down when I was putting the tape across and he was like, 'What are you doing?' And I go, 'Fair is fair, Barry.'"

This lighthearted incident sparks curiosity about whether similar tactics persist between the Canucks and the Predators in the current season.