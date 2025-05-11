Former NHL defenseman Kevin Bieksa gave his honest take on Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry's shooting ability. Bieksa, now an analyst for Sportsnet, weighed in after Perry scored two goals in the Oilers' clash against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday.

Despite having over 500 goals (57G in playoffs and 448G in regular) in his NHL career, Bieksa says Perry doesn't have a great shot but uses deception to create scoring chances.

"He doesn't have a good shot. So how has he scored 507 goals in the playoffs or regular seasons, he doesn't have a shooting stick," said Bieksa.

He broke down Perry's unique shooting style, which relies heavily on deception rather than power.

"This is his blade, short blade, just a tiny little bit of a toe curve here. So how does he score so many goals? It's all in his release and his deception, and you see it tonight in both goals that he scores," Bieksa commented.

The analyst highlighted Perry's tendency to make small pushes or pulls with the puck before releasing his shot, which throws off opposing goalies. On Perry's first goal, Bieksa noted:

"He gets a nice pass from Connor. Here, he doesn't just catch and release it. It's a little deception change the angle before he releases it."

Bieksa says that while Corey Perry's shot may not look conventionally good or have blazing speed like other top goal scorers, his ability to be deceptive makes him an elite finisher.

"He's the most deceptive shooter you've ever seen," Bieksa stated.

After two periods, Vegas holds a 3-2 lead over the Oilers. Corey Perry scored both goals for Edmonton, while Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, and William Karlsson found the net for the Golden Knights.

Game 3 Recap so far: Corey Perry leads Oilers

Perry opened the scoring midway through the period, finishing off a setup from Connor McDavid with a sharp wrist shot past Adin Hill for 1-0. Just under four minutes later, he struck again—this time deflecting a point shot from Evan Bouchard on the power play to give Edmonton a two-goal cushion.

Vegas, however, quickly turned the tide. Roy scored on a loose puck near the crease at 15:17 to cut the lead to 2-1. And less than a minute later, Smith evened things up with a slick backhand finish after cutting through the Oilers’ defense.

In the second period at 17:05, Karlsson scored a snap shot past Skinner to take the lead 3-2.

