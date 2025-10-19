Kevin Bieksa rips into $28,750,000 Calgary Flames forward for "disgracing the NHL" with his lackluster effort in 6-1 rout vs. Golden Knights

The Calgary Flames dropped their fifth straight game on Saturday as they lost 6-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights. After conceding the opening goal of the game, the Knights found the Flames' net six times.Sportsnet analyst Kevin Bieska singled out Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich's effort that represented the current mindset of the Flames. &quot;The issue is if you're losing games and guys are not giving it their all, that's what I would be worried about: the culture of the team,&quot; Bieska said. &quot;Like it's one thing to lose, but it's the way you lose.&quot;With the Flames losing 5-1 in the third period, Sharangovich, signed to a five-year $28.75 million contract by the Flames, showed no effort in stopping Knights' William Karlsson as he punted the puck from the neutral zone. Bieska minced no words, blasting Sharangovich's lack of intensity. &quot;If you're gonna get an effort like that from a guy, get rid of him. And you're disgracing the NHL with an effort like that,&quot; Bieska added via Robert Munnich's X account. &quot;Down 6-1, be a little mad. Like, as Brian Burke used to say, &quot;Give a guy a dirty look.&quot; Like, hate to lose. Like, I hate to lose more than I like to win. &quot;And that guy doesn't hate to lose, and I wouldn't want a guy like that. And I'm picking on one thing, and I don't know how long the shift was. I don't really care, but that's a pretty glaring problem for me if I'm anyone in that team.&quot;Starting the game on the second Flames forward line, Sharangovich played 15:00 on 17 shifts with 2 blocks and 1 hit. He has scored a single point in the six games played this season. The Belarusian professional was traded to the Flames in 2023, after three years with the New Jersey Devils. In 366 regular season games played for both teams, Sharangovich has 198 points and 101 goals.Jonathan Huberdeau's words signify lack of team unity in FlamesFlames got back forward Jonathan Huberdeau on the first line, who scored their solitary goal after an injury sidelined him since the first game of the season. Speaking to reporters in the postgame interviews, Huberdeaue acknowledged that Calgary needs to work better as a unit.“We're a way better team than we're playing right now,” Huberdeau said. “We're just not playing for each other. We’re kind of trying to do things maybe individually. I just feel we need to come back, play as a team. That's how we're going to be. &quot;We know we're not going to score five or six a game, so we're going to be better defensively. Right now, it's just too easy against us. We're giving up. We're leaving the best player on the other team open, like, wide open.The Flames missed out on the playoffs last season on a tiebreaker with the St. Louis Blues. They are yet to find the same form after going 1-0-5 record in their first six games.