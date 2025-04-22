Kevin Fiala's wife Jessica drops 4-word reaction to LA Kings' thrilling Game 1 win against Edmonton Oilers

On Monday, Swiss winger Kevin Fiala rallied the LA Kings to an epic 6-5 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on home ice in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round.

Ad

Fiala made his presence felt in the contest as he supplied the assist on Andrei Kuzmenko’s score on the man advantage in the first period.

He capitalized on the power-play at 4:49 of the third period when Adrian Kempe fed him the one-timer, and Fiala fired the puck past Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner to put the LA Kings up 5-2.

Ad

Trending

Edmonton fought back, scoring three consecutive goals to knot the score at 5-5.

The LA Kings weathered a late charge before Phillip Danault scored with 42 seconds remaining, securing the win.

Ad

On Tuesday, Fiala’s wife, Jessica, showed her support for the team after the electrifying win, posting a photo of the LA Kings celebrating on the Jumbotron at Crypto.com Arena on her Instagram Story.

She captioned the post with a celebratory message.

“Game 1 is ours,” Jessica captioned the story on Tuesday.”

(via Instagram/@jessicaafiala)

Fiala also had three hits and six shots on goal in the contest. It marked the veteran’s sixth multi-point postseason performance of his 11-year career.

Ad

Game 2 is on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Skating in his third season with the LA Kings in 2024-25, Fiala recorded 60 points in 81 games, and his 35 goals tied with Adrian Kempe for the top spot on the team.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The 28-year-old was drafted with the 11th overall pick by the Nashville Predators in 2014 and spent five seasons with the club until he was traded to the Minnesota Wild during the 2018-19 season. He played for the Wild for four seasons before joining the LA Kings in June 2022.

Ad

Ad

Kevin and Jessica married in August 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Masie-Mae, in May 2024.

Kevin Fiala Nominated by the LA Kings for the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Kevin Fiala makes a positive impact on and off the ice, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed. On April 15, the LA Kings organization announced that the team nominated Fiala for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

Ad

According to NHL.com, the award is given to the player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a significant humanitarian impact in his community.

Ad

This marks the second straight season that the LA Kings have nominated Fiala. His contributions to the community include helping children, such as hosting youth hockey camps, raising money for the Kings Care Foundation and supporting several other charitable causes. He hosts the youth hockey camp “Fiala's Friends.”

The winner of this year’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy will be announced in June at the NHL Awards ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sharisse Cohee Sharisse Cohee is an NHL and PWHL journalist at Sportskeeda with an associate degree in Media Communications with an emphasis in Cross-Media Journalism. While earning the degree, Sharisse was the Editor-in-Chief of the campus newspaper and also became the school's resident sports reporter.



Sharisse earned a bachelor's degree in English from Arizona State University's online campus, graduating with magna cum laude honors. Both degrees influenced her career as an NHL and PWHL writer, allowing Sharisse to weave together her passions for writing and sports.



Sharisse was a sports copywriter/editor at The Upper Deck, a trading card company in Southern California, for two and a half years. She wrote creative and informative copy about hockey players and athletes from various sports, printed on the backs of the trading cards.



Her favorite teams are the Anaheim Ducks, because she was born and raised in Southern California, and also the Pittsburgh Penguins because Sidney Crosby is her all-time favorite NHL player.



When not writing about hockey, Sharisse loves fantasy sports. She plays in hockey, basketball and football fantasy leagues. She lives in San Diego, California, so has the luxury of going to the beach often. She also enjoys working out and watching true crime documentaries, game shows, and binge-worthy TV series. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama