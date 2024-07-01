"Key to beating Oilers in 1st round" "Traitor!": NHL fans react as Warren Foegele signs for rivals Los Angeles Kings

Warren Feogele is headed to the Los Angeles Kings. The former Edmonton Oilers star is signing with the team's rival on a three-year contract carrying an AAV of $3.5 million, per Elliotte Friedman.

Ironically, the Kings were ousted by the Oilers in the first round. It took them five games to dispatch Foegele's new team as they marched to a nearly historic title. They fell just short of the Stanley Cup, but they had little trouble with the Kings in the first round.

Some fans believe this will help the Kings take the next step. Others believe Foegele is a trader for switching sides in the rivalry, even if the Kings are set to pay him about $10 million to do so for three years.

"Wow, he just couldn’t wait to get out of Edmonton. Clearly sees that they had their one shot and wants to give himself a better chance at getting back there in the future. Smart move," one said.

"Foegele wants to continue to lose to cup champs," another added.

"If you can’t beat them sign them, sad to see him go but happy with who we signed," one stated.

"Hahahahaahah can’t wait to boo him best of luck foegdaddy," another laughed.

This could end up being a significant move for the Kings, as it strengthens them while at the same time weakening the Oilers.

NHL insider pumps brakes on Warren Foegele signing

Warren Foegele is an impact player who would have been highly coveted if he remained on the market much longer. Instead, the Los Angeles Kings swooped in and signed him pretty quickly.

Warren Foegele is leaving the Edmonton Oilers (IMAGN)

However, one NHL insider wants everyone to slow down a little bit. The Kings lost Viktor Arvidsson and Austin Stanovich of The Hockey News doesn't believe this is a clean swap.

"He's far from a star producer and I wouldn't consider him a Viktor Arvidsson replacement as some have surmised, but he's a solid depth piece," Stanovich said.

To improve, the Kings have to make signings like the Feogele move, but it's not one that dramatically shifts their outlook.

