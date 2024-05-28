"Kick in the dick game": Ryan Whitney shares his takeaways from Edmonton Oilers' Game 3 loss

Former NHLer and Spittin' Chiclets podcast co-host Ryan Whitney shared his thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference final at Rogers Place on Monday night.

Whitney is an avid Oilers fan. He provided insights, analysis, and opinions on the game, discussing key takeaways and what the former defenseman observed during the matchup.

He praised the plays made by Dylan Holloway, Evander Kane, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Elias Ekhol, pointing out their contributions to the game.

"What a start. Awesome high flip out of zone by Holloway Kane wins a battle makes a great dish McJesus is buzzing and Richie rich Hyman gets his 14th of playoffs. In the crease shocker. 1-0," Whitney wrote onX.

"What a dish by the Viking Ekholm. If McDavid ever has an off night he bounces back and dominates. Shift all started with Hyman down low and the Oil are buzzing," Whitney elated with the Oilers players.

Whitney also expressed frustration with the Oilers' performance, especially after the first period, particularly noting the lack of energy and forechecking, as well as the momentum shifts in favor of the Dallas Stars.

He commented on specific moments like the "Let's Go Oilers" chant from the crowd at Rogers Place and the controversial embellishment call on Mason Marchment during the final moments of the second period.

"Up 2-0 at home and come out for the second and get outshot 14-0 through 11 minutes. What is going on. Crowd seems unreal with the Let’s Go Oilers chant. Trying to get the boys fired up," Whitney on X posted.

Ryan Whitney was also critical of some plays, like Darnell Nurse's two-minute tripping penalty against Wyatt Johnson and the outcome of the match, describing it as a disappointing loss and referring to it as a "kick in the d*ck game."

Whitney tweeted:

"Lost draw and the dagger. Horrible loss. You gotta get to that lose puck looked like Hyman got knocked over going to that puck after lost face off. Kick in the d*ck game"

Whitney credited Adam Henrique for tying the game in the third period. He also acknowledged goalie Stuart Skinner's great saves but highlighted Jason Robertson's standout performance with a hat trick, which overshadowed his performance between the pipes.

Ryan Whitney hits back at Dave Portnoy

Ryan Whitney hit back at Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy for his "McPat Maroon" remarks aimed at Connor McDavid during Game 2.

Portnoy posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the abilities of the Edmonton Oilers captain by comparing him to the likes of NHL greats such as Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux after McDavid missed a scoring opportunity in the first overtime.

Connor McDavid went on to score the game-winning goal in the second period to clinch a 3-2 win for the Oilers in Game 2. Meanwhile, Ryan Whitney wasted no time and asked for an apology from Portnoy for his earlier remarks aimed at the Oilers captain.