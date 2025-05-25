"King of fighting undersized scorers": NHL twitter reacts as Matthew Tkachuk hunts down Sebastian Aho in retaliation for hit on Panthers star

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk went after Sebastian Aho during the third period of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday. The Panthers were leading 6-1 when it happened. Tkachuk received a roughing penalty and a game misconduct for targeting Aho. No Carolina player stepped in when Aho was targeted.

This came after Aho’s earlier hit on Sam Reinhart in Game 2. Reinhart injured his left knee and left the game; he did not return. He missed Game 3, and coach Paul Maurice said Reinhart is day-to-day.

Fans noticed this and one shared the video of the fight on X:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Soon, others joined in the comment section to share their responses.

“Tkachuk the king of fighting undersized scorers.” One fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Oh look at Matthew acting tough whenever Kassian isn’t on the ice. LMAO.” Another fan said, referring to Matthew Tkachuk's now retired rival Zack Kassian.

Expand Tweet

"Love this guy. He’s a legend in South Florida already." a fan wrote.

"This is what Jamie Benn should be doing but he’d rather coast around the ice and talk about how much he didn’t like Nurse’s hit in a press conference" a fan brought, discussion from the other conference incident between Darnell Nurse and Roope Hintz.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X:

"I’ve never seen tkachuk go for a guy who’s looking/going for him" a fan mentioned.

"Everybody acting tough when they up. DW canes fans, Davo and Drai will cook them" another fan mentioned, referring to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Matthew Tkachuk and Panthers win Game 3 6-2 to take 3-0 series lead

Despite missing Sam Reinhart, the Panthers won Game 3 convincingly, 6-2, and they now lead the series 3-0. Niko Mikkola scored the first goal at 12:07 of the first period when his pass deflected off Dmitry Orlov's skate. In the second period, Logan Stankoven tied the game 1-1 with a power-play rebound at 14:51.

Early in the third, Jesper Boqvist scored on a breakaway backhand to give Florida a 2-1 lead. Mikkola scored again at 6:26 with a wrist shot from the left circle. Aleksander Barkov then scored at 6:55 off a pass from Matthew Tkachuk. Barkov scored again at 9:31 when his shot hit Shayne Gostisbehere’s stick and went in.

Brad Marchand scored the sixth goal at 10:37 on a 2-on-1 rush. Carolina’s Seth Jarvis made it 6-2 at 11:01 with a power-play backhand from the low slot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama