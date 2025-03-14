Kings president and former Wayne Gretzky teammate weighs in on 'buzz' surrounding Alex Ovechkin’s historic goal record chase

Los Angeles Kings president Luc Robitaille sees growing excitement as Alex Ovechkin nears his former teammate Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record. Ovechkin has 886 goals, just nine away from Gretzky’s 894.

"It's amazing," Robitaille said, via NHL.com. "Everyone is calling. No matter what, everybody wants to see the game. I think everybody wants to be in the building seeing him live. When he's that close to a record, there's a buzz around him coming into town."

Robitaille remembers this feeling from 1994. He was Gretzky’s teammate when he broke Gordie Howe’s 801-goal record. Robitaille assisted on Gretzky’s 802nd goal and saw the excitement firsthand.

"Every building we were going to, everybody was talking about it," Robitaille said about Gretzky’s chase. "Gordie was around. It was amazing. We knew we were going to be part of history, and we knew that was one of those that's like, 'Wow, it's incredible.'

"The beauty of those is you know it's coming. You don't know when and how, but you know it's coming... Every goal you become a fan as a player because anybody that's played the game loves the game as a fan."

Even on the road, Alex Ovechkin gets support. Capitals fans and opposing crowds cheer for his historic run. Robitaille believes this moment is important for hockey.

"It’s fascinating and absolutely amazing that he got there, and I think it's the greatest thing that can happen to our game," Robitaille said.

Many thought Gretzky’s record would never be broken. Now, Ovechkin is proving otherwise.

Wayne Gretzky will attend Capitals games as Alex Ovechkin gets near to breaking his goal record

Wayne Gretzky will attend the Washington Capitals game when Alex Ovechkin gets close to breaking his goal-scoring record. According to CBC’s Chris Jones, Gretzky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will travel with the Capitals once Ovechkin is four or five goals away.

Gretzky has supported Ovechkin’s chase and often encourages him during scoring slumps, like in October 2024.

"It's great," Ovechkin said to the NHL.com. "Even when I have a slump, he (Gretzky) will sometimes text me and say, 'Don't worry about it. It will come.' He's on my side."

Alex Ovechkin’s latest goal came against the Seattle Kraken, and he gave up an opportunity against Anaheim Ducks.

