Kirill Kaprizov set to out-earn Connor McDavid after rejecting record-breaking $128M offer, per NHL insider

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov may earn more than Connor McDavid on his next contract. Both forwards are in the final contract year and are awaiting an extension. This possibility emerged after Kaprizov reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million contract extension. The contract would have made him the highest annual earner in the NHL.

On Thursday's 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman talked about both players' contract situations.

"And if McDavid does come in at a lower number, and teams try to use that as a ceiling, you can bet that some players and agents are going to try that," Friedman said. [10:36 onwards]

"Like one of the things that some people predicted last summer, and which might actually turn out to be true, is that Kaprizov may end up getting paid more than McDavid on this next contract"

Connor McDavid has one year left on his eight-year, $100 million deal. On Monday, Friedman said McDavid might not chase a record-breaking number since the Oilers star is aware of the team's salary structure, including Leon Draisaitl's $14 million and Darnell Nurse's $9.25 million annual salaries.

“I think it’s going to surprise people where it could end up,” Friedman said Monday. "I just think he knows that with Draisaitl making what he's making and Nurse making what he's making, he can't go to a new stratosphere."

Elliotte Friedman spoke about Kirill Kaprizov’s future

In mid-September, Elliotte Friedman spoke about Kirill Kaprizov’s future. He said Kaprizov may want to play for another team. He named Florida, Tampa Bay and the Rangers as options, but said cap and tax issues may complicate those moves.

"Yes, it certainly is possible that there are other teams out there that he might want to play for," Friedman said, "If the goal is to get a massive contract and go somewhere where he wants to go, like Florida ... Tampa, ... And even the Rangers because that's not a no tax state,"

Kaprizov is the Wild’s top scorer since 2020, with three 40+ goal seasons. His decision not to accept the offer has raised questions about his long-term future in Minnesota.

